Health
What you need to know about common allergy symptoms and how to treat them
Thanks to pollen and other small particles that cause inflammation, seasonal allergies stay here (and Reasons to believe they are getting worse). Sure, we're getting more sunshine and the weather is getting warmer, but for many people, the start of spring also marks the beginning of seasonal allergies.
Up to 60 million people According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in the United States are likely to experience symptoms of allergic rhinitis (also known as seasonal allergies or hay fever) each year. Nasal symptoms are caused by the body's overreaction to allergens it perceives as a threat. Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, and stuffy nose.
pollen, which is spread into the air by plants as part of their reproductive cycle and is often a trigger for people with seasonal allergies. What types of pollen are flying around, and how much, depends on where you live. Pollen not only affects the nose, but can also cause irritation in the eyes and other places. According to the CDC, 7 out of 10 people who experience nasal allergy symptoms (allergic rhinitis) also experience itchy, red, and watery eyes.
Here's what you need to know about allergy symptoms and some tips to reduce them.
read more: Expect wild weather: After the hottest year on record, what will 2024 look like?
1. You'll probably experience the following common symptoms:
When you think of seasonal allergies, if you think of sneezing, wheezing, and watery eyes, you're probably on the right track. You are more likely to have seasonal allergies if any of the following apply to you: symptoms:
- frequent sneezing
- watery eyes and itching
- snot
- congestion in the nose, ears, and chest
- postnasal drip
- itchy throat
- puffy eyelids
2. The following less common symptoms may also occur:
Although the above symptoms are very common, allergies may manifest themselves differently. These less common symptoms may also indicate seasonal allergies.
- wheezing
- cough
- Sudden decrease in exercise endurance
- mild headache
3. you probably please do not I have symptoms like this
Keep in mind that some of the symptoms in the first two sections may also include: Is it a cold or the flu?, Therefore, if you feel unwell, you should see a doctor or get tested for COVID-19.Runny nose and sneezing are common allergy symptoms. and Common symptoms of COVID-19.
If you are experiencing any of these symptomsthere's a good chance you have a cold, COVID-19, or another virus.
- Malaise
- aches and pains throughout the body
- Weakness
- severe headache
- Sore throat (different from itching caused by allergies)
Four. Symptoms may only appear at certain times
If you have seasonal allergies, your symptoms should appear and go away at the same time each year. For most people, seasonal allergy symptoms begin in the spring and end in the fall. Allergic rhinitis can occur during any of the four seasons, depending on the cause of the allergy. Here is an overview of plants that commonly cause seasonal allergies.
spring:tree pollenIt is especially harvested from oak, elm, birch, cedar, willow, poplar, horse chestnut, and alder trees.
summer: grassryegrass, Kentucky bluegrass, Timothy grass, Bermuda grass, etc.
autumn: pollen from weeds This is the main concern in the fall. Many people are allergic to the pollen of ragweed, tumbleweed, pigweed, mugwort, Russian thistle, and other plants.
winter:Since most plants are not pollinated during the winter, most people find that their allergies go dormant during the winter. If you have watery eyes or a runny nose even in cold weather, you may have allergies. indoor allergensDust mites, mold, pet dander, etc.
How to treat seasonal allergies
If you buy an over-the-counter medication, ask your pharmacist or doctor for an antihistamine or over-the-counter medication recommendation to make sure it's the right medication. Nasal congestion caused by allergies has a different cause than nasal congestion caused by a cold. Specifically target the symptoms and their causes.
If you have severe allergies, your doctor may prescribe nasal steroid sprays or allergy shots to control symptoms.
It's always good to do your best avoid allergy causes, but that doesn't mean you need to grab a box of tissues and lock yourself inside. To reduce exposure to allergens:
- Close the windows when you have allergies.
- Use an air purifier if you are sensitive to indoor allergens.
- Wear a dust mask when working in the garden.
- Check your local weather network for pollen forecasts.
- At the end of the day, take a shower and wash your hair to remove pollen from your clothes, hair, and skin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnet.com/health/what-to-know-about-common-allergy-symptoms-and-how-to-treat-them/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What you need to know about common allergy symptoms and how to treat them
- In defense of Queen Elizabeth II The European Conservative
- The public demands that Jokowi's arrival in Jambi can overcome the problem of fuel shortages and road damage, otherwise…
- Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies at 48 after heart attack
- Bearcats fall to Bears, 8-6
- NYC Dogs and People Dress to Impress in Easter Parade
- Does anyone find the movie 'Dil Se' disappointing? – My first watch review
- Space 2.0: India enters new era of research and private investment to boost space technology innovation
- China-brokered Iran-Saudi peace dividend brings rare exhibits to palace museum
- This American state is not covered by the NATO treaty. Some experts say this needs to change
- Janet Lee Bartok | Obituaries
- Radio Havana Cuba | Kazaja Rybakina for Miami Open Tennis title