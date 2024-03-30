What you need to know about common allergy symptoms and how to treat them

Thanks to pollen and other small particles that cause inflammation, seasonal allergies stay here (and Reasons to believe they are getting worse). Sure, we're getting more sunshine and the weather is getting warmer, but for many people, the start of spring also marks the beginning of seasonal allergies.

Up to 60 million people According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in the United States are likely to experience symptoms of allergic rhinitis (also known as seasonal allergies or hay fever) each year. Nasal symptoms are caused by the body's overreaction to allergens it perceives as a threat. Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, and stuffy nose.

pollen, which is spread into the air by plants as part of their reproductive cycle and is often a trigger for people with seasonal allergies. What types of pollen are flying around, and how much, depends on where you live. Pollen not only affects the nose, but can also cause irritation in the eyes and other places. According to the CDC, 7 out of 10 people who experience nasal allergy symptoms (allergic rhinitis) also experience itchy, red, and watery eyes.

Here's what you need to know about allergy symptoms and some tips to reduce them.

1. You'll probably experience the following common symptoms:

When you think of seasonal allergies, if you think of sneezing, wheezing, and watery eyes, you're probably on the right track. You are more likely to have seasonal allergies if any of the following apply to you: symptoms:

frequent sneezing

watery eyes and itching

snot

congestion in the nose, ears, and chest

postnasal drip

itchy throat

puffy eyelids

Most seasonal allergies are caused by pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds. If you have winter allergies, you may be allergic to indoor allergens such as dust mites. Marcel Holscher/EyeEm/Getty Images

2. The following less common symptoms may also occur:

Although the above symptoms are very common, allergies may manifest themselves differently. These less common symptoms may also indicate seasonal allergies.

wheezing

cough

Sudden decrease in exercise endurance

mild headache

3. you probably please do not I have symptoms like this

Keep in mind that some of the symptoms in the first two sections may also include: Is it a cold or the flu?, Therefore, if you feel unwell, you should see a doctor or get tested for COVID-19.Runny nose and sneezing are common allergy symptoms. and Common symptoms of COVID-19.

If you are experiencing any of these symptomsthere's a good chance you have a cold, COVID-19, or another virus.

Malaise

aches and pains throughout the body

Weakness

severe headache

Sore throat (different from itching caused by allergies)

If you know you have a pollen allergy, try an app like: Zyrtec allergy cast Check your pollen levels to decide if it's good to go outside. Zyrtec/Screenshot by Amanda Caprit/CNET

Four. Symptoms may only appear at certain times



If you have seasonal allergies, your symptoms should appear and go away at the same time each year. For most people, seasonal allergy symptoms begin in the spring and end in the fall. Allergic rhinitis can occur during any of the four seasons, depending on the cause of the allergy. Here is an overview of plants that commonly cause seasonal allergies.

spring:tree pollenIt is especially harvested from oak, elm, birch, cedar, willow, poplar, horse chestnut, and alder trees.

summer: grassryegrass, Kentucky bluegrass, Timothy grass, Bermuda grass, etc.

autumn: pollen from weeds This is the main concern in the fall. Many people are allergic to the pollen of ragweed, tumbleweed, pigweed, mugwort, Russian thistle, and other plants.

winter:Since most plants are not pollinated during the winter, most people find that their allergies go dormant during the winter. If you have watery eyes or a runny nose even in cold weather, you may have allergies. indoor allergensDust mites, mold, pet dander, etc.

How to treat seasonal allergies

If you buy an over-the-counter medication, ask your pharmacist or doctor for an antihistamine or over-the-counter medication recommendation to make sure it's the right medication. Nasal congestion caused by allergies has a different cause than nasal congestion caused by a cold. Specifically target the symptoms and their causes.

If you have severe allergies, your doctor may prescribe nasal steroid sprays or allergy shots to control symptoms.

It's always good to do your best avoid allergy causes, but that doesn't mean you need to grab a box of tissues and lock yourself inside. To reduce exposure to allergens: