Michigan dairy cow tests positive for bird flu





Montcalm County, Michigan – Avian influenza detected in a dairy herd in Montcalm County. These cases are believed to be related to avian influenza (HPAI) cases found in cattle in Texas. The farm recently received cattle from an infected area in Texas before the herd was known to be infected with avian influenza. When the cattle were moved from Texas to Michigan, they did not appear to be sick. MDARD is working with the government and Michigan dairy farmers to prevent the spread of the disease. “This case reflects much of what is already known about this virus, namely that it is highly contagious, continues to spread primarily through contact with wild birds and infected animals, and that mammals can also be infected with the virus. “There is,” the state government said. Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. The public health risk associated with HPAI is low. The FDA and CDC said the commercial milk supply is safe with pasteurization. If you believe you have seen an animal infected with HPAI, please contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after hours). —> Read: Dairy cows in Texas and Kansas test positive for bird flu What is HPAI? Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is a highly contagious virus that can be spread between flocks through contact with infected birds, equipment, or the clothing and shoes of handlers. The virus has been detected in a variety of mammals and is thought to be acquired after coming into contact with sick birds. One of the key indicators of HPAI is sudden death and high mortality rates. Sick birds may exhibit neurological symptoms such as difficulty walking, loss of appetite, lethargy, and decreased vocalization. You may notice a significant decrease in egg production or swelling of the crest, wattles, feet, or head. Diarrhea, runny nose, sneezing, and cough may also occur. Although ducks and geese are considered carriers, geese generally do not transmit avian influenza. How to protect pet birds The Michigan DNR has taken the following steps to protect the health of the birds in your care. To prevent contact between domestic birds and wild birds, bring birds indoors or completely seal off outdoor areas.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds and when moving between different houses.

Disinfect boots and other equipment when moving between huts

Do not share equipment or other supplies between sheds or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, please discard it.

Use well water or city water for drinking water for birds.

Poultry feed should be stored safely to avoid contact of feed/feed ingredients with wild birds or rodents. Can humans also be infected with HPAI? yes. Although it primarily affects birds, it is zoonotic and can be transmitted to humans from domestic and wild animals. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the public health risk associated with HPAI remains low, but advises people not to touch sick or dead wild birds. How to report a possible case of avian influenza Domestic bird owners and breeders should be on the lookout for sudden deaths in their flocks, reduced egg production, significantly reduced water intake, and an increase in diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or sick birds. If you suspect that your bird is infected with avian influenza, please contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after hours). Anyone who notices an unusual or unexplained death of a wild bird can report a case to the Michigan Department of Resources online. Eye in the field app or call the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.

Copyright 2024 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2024/03/30/dairy-cattle-in-michigan-test-positive-for-bird-flu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos