Tucson woman shares story after being attacked by possibly rabid fox

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – It was a normal day off for Jorie O'Brien.

Living on Tucson's east side, she decided to take advantage of the short drive to Mount Lemmon and go hiking.

About 20 minutes into the trek, Jolly noticed something moving in the brush near Cypress Picnic Area.

“About 40 feet away, I saw a gray fox climb up the ridge, go down the valley, and come up on the ridge next to it. It was like walking through the manzanita there.” O'Brien began speaking.

Southern Arizona has seen a number of incidents involving animals believed to be rabid in recent months.

The fox slowly approached her and then began to attack.

“It was like rushing at my feet,” she said. “At that point, I started kicking it in the head. And from that point on it started biting me and biting my boots. I think I kicked it three or four times and it still didn't flinch. ”

Mr O'Brien only suffered a scratch on his leg, but had to receive six rabies shots around the wound. The fox had to be tracked and killed .

“We killed the fox to ensure public safety,” said Mark Hart with Arizona Game and Fish. “In cases like this, the sooner you get to the scene, the better your chances of catching the offending animal. But perhaps more importantly, you can't test for rabies without a dead fox or dead animal.” about it.”

Rabies is an encephalitis, so the animal's brain must be examined.

Arizona Game and Fish expects results from the health department early next week. But you should always protect yourself, regardless of whether your animal is showing signs of rabies.

“We should fight back and evacuate,” Hart said.

However, the animal that attacked Jolie He's not the only one under suspicion this year. . In fact, rabies has occurred several times over the years.

“The last true rabies outbreak in southeastern Arizona was around 2016 or 2017,” Hart said. “So while we may see an increase this year, no one has declared an epidemic.”

As for O'Brien, he is scheduled to receive the rest of his rabies vaccination and is doing well. But she won't be heading to the Cypress area anytime soon, she said.

She said she's glad she's okay and shared that animals often leave you alone, but it's always good to take extra precautions.

“It's so cute,” O'Brien says. “They weren't scary by any stretch of the imagination, but the fact that it started moving towards me and getting closer and closer, I started screaming.”

“Ninety-nine percent of foxes and other wild animals are not going to attack you or charge you,” O'Brien said. “As long as you keep a respectful distance, like I tried to do, you’ll be fine.”

If you're heading to the hiking trails this Easter weekend, be aware of your surroundings.

If you notice an animal acting strangely or foaming at the mouth, keep a safe distance and call a park ranger or game fish immediately.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel. w ww.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.