Bacterial infection cases soar, CDC warns doctors





of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) A strain of meningococcal disease has begun circulating in the United States, warning health care workers about the bacterial infection. meningococcal disease It is a disease caused by a bacterium called Neisseria meningitidis. Although the disease can cause severe symptoms, including death, it is commonly referred to as a serious infection. meningitis According to , it can form in the lining of the brain, spinal cord, and bloodstream. CDC. inside caveat, the CDC explained that the meningococcal serogroup Y variant strain has led to 140 reported cases so far in 2024. Although meningitis usually affects infants and young people, this field is aimed at adults between the ages of 30 and 60. People at higher risk of contracting this type of meningitis are black, African American, or have HIV. There are six known meningitis serogroups: A, B, C, W, X, and Y. The four groups in the United States are CDC states B, C, W, and Y. Since 2014, the highest number of Y cases was reported in 2023, with 422, according to the CDC. Additionally, Virginia is currently dealing with a statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease type Y. Since June 2022, there have been “35 confirmed cases of meningococcal disease associated with this outbreak, including six deaths,” the newspaper said. Virginia Department of Health. This bacteria can be deadly to young people.There's a new way to prevent it. Types of meningococcal disease There are two types of infections that can result from meningococcal disease. According to the CDC, they are meningococcal meningitis and meningococcal sepsis (also known as meningococcemia), a bloodstream infection. Symptoms to watch for for either infection include: Symptoms of meningitis heat

headache

Stiff shoulder

nausea

vomiting

photophobia

change in mental status Symptoms of meningococcal bloodstream infection cold hands and feet

diarrhea

fever and chills

Malaise

breathing quickly

severe aches and pains

vomiting As the infection progresses, a dark purple rash may appear. Ahjane Forbes is a reporter on USA TODAY's National Trends team. Ajane covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy topics.Please email her at [email protected] .follow her her Instagram, thread and X @forbesfinest.

