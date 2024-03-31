Health
Sequim mother and wife tell story of living with multiple sclerosis
SEATTLE — Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating disease that reportedly affects approximately 1 million people in the United States. National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
MS, as it is often called, is especially common in women. Symptoms usually appear in the patient's 30s to 40s.
Elizabeth Lawson of Sequim is a University of Washington graduate, wife, mother of three, and her dream job as a librarian. She is also battling multiple sclerosis.
“When I get out of bed, sometimes it feels like Mount Everest,” Lawson said.
Lawson spoke to KING 5 about her condition in hopes of raising awareness of the disease. She said she will never forget the day she felt her symptoms.
“I was working as a librarian, and my whole face and eyes hurt and I started to lose some vision,” Lawson said.
It was 2011, the year everything changed for her and her family. Lawson noticed a blind spot in her left eye and went to see her specialist.
“My neuro-ophthalmologist called me and said, 'We did an MRI and it looks like you have MS. So we can treat you out of the office.' So I went, okay. “I can't talk to you right now,” Lawson said.
That was her reaction to the devastating news that comes with multiple sclerosis.
MS is autoimmune disease Where the immune system attacks the body's central nervous system. The reason is not fully understood.
Symptoms vary widely but include vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness in the hands and feet, severe fatigue, and difficulty thinking.
“I had to go to therapy to figure out how to deal with my life differently. I needed to be a different mother than I thought I would be. It has to be,” Lawson said.
Her doctor is Dr.Annette's scarstated that MS is a complex interaction of genetic and environmental markers.
Wande added that while there is no cure yet, more than 20 drugs have been identified to treat MS.
“There's a lot we can do for them. Great strides have been made to help people with MS,” Wandes said.
Lawson has been taking medication since 2013 to stabilize his illness. Her symptoms range from problems with her vision to pain in her arms and legs. She recently started her new IV treatment at UW Medicine. multiple sclerosis center It is under the care of Wandesu.
“She is receiving IV therapy and seems to be doing much better now,” Wandes said.
Lawson said she learned to endure the disease through the support of her family and the MS community. She speaks openly about her condition to raise awareness and raise funds for her research. MS bike riding and walk.
She wants other people with MS to know they are not alone and to not be afraid to ask for help.
“Then we'll make sure you're involved in some kind of community,” Lawson said.
