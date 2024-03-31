



Bottles of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.'s atorvastatin calcium tablets lined up for photo, February 20, 2014. Photo credit: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

When ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is administered, Statin trends A study by a group of Chinese researchers found that it can induce glucose intolerance and diabetes. (For the day's top health news, see subscribe (To the newsletter “Health Issues”) Statins are prescribed to people who are at high risk of: cardiovascular disease. They work by blocking the activity of enzymes involved in the metabolic pathways that produce LDL, or “bad” cholesterol. Statins are on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines and are among the most sold medicines worldwide. However, many studies have found statins. May increase risk Developing diabetes. “It has been known for several years that statins can cause glucose intolerance and even overt diabetes in some people,” said V. Mohan, chairman of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation. he said on the phone. hinduism. He added that doctors continue to prescribe statins because their benefits “far outweigh the risks.” Nevertheless, the mechanism by which statins exert this effect is unclear. In this study, published In the February issue of cell metabolismresearchers reported that one of the mechanisms by which statins increase glucose intolerance involves the bile acid UDCA. The researchers recruited 30 people who were taking atorvastatin and 10 who weren't, and tracked their metabolism over a four-month period. They reported that the amount of bacteria of the genus atorvastatin was reduced in the feces of people taking atorvastatin. clostridium These people also had “altered serum and fecal bile acid profiles.” The gut microbiome is the bacterial community in your intestines that has a symbiotic relationship with your body. The researchers clostridium-A deficient microbiome inhibited an enzyme called hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase, resulting in lower UDCA. They also “decreased clostridiumA 12-week study in mice showed that enriched microbiota can influence bile acid synthesis and excretion, impairing glucose metabolism. To confirm the role of UDCA, researchers recruited five participants taking statins and administered 10 to 13 mg/kg (body weight) of UDCA per day. After two months, the researchers specifically found that the individuals' HbA1C levels had “significantly decreased.” They concluded that “UDCA restored impaired glucose homeostasis without limiting the lipid-lowering effects of statins.” Dr Mohan called the findings “good news” and “a new angle”, but said the underlying hypothesis needed to be tested in a randomized clinical trial. Ursodeoxycholic acid can block the tendency of statins to induce glucose intolerance and diabetes

Statins are on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines and are among the most sold medicines worldwide.

They work by blocking the activity of enzymes involved in the metabolic pathways that produce LDL, or “bad” cholesterol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/naturally-occurring-bile-acid-can-blunt-statin-induced-diabetes/article68006577.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos