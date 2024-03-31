North Bay health officials respond to whooping cough outbreak





marin county Health officials have issued a pertussis advisory due to an ongoing pertussis outbreak that appears to be having a major impact at Tamalpais High School. Last Friday, Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis sent an advisory, noting that the county's Department of Health and Human Services had investigated 77 cases of whooping cough, or whooping cough, since December. The ministry announced on Thursday that 36 more people had been infected. “So far, Marin County has investigated 113 pertussis cases from mid-December to today. Most of the cases are concentrated in the south Marin area, including an outbreak at Tamalpais High School. “With more than 65 confirmed cases,” county officials said in a statement. Lindsay Termini, a senior public health nurse, said in an email. “Whooping cough typically spikes every three to five years. The last spike in Marin County was in 2018, when more than 300 cases were confirmed in the community.” As of Thursday, there were no reported hospitalizations for whooping cough in the county, and no cases in infants. “We are working closely with Tam High School to mitigate the spread of infection by issuing exposure notices,” Termini said. She said the infection spreads easily from person to person through airborne droplets and is usually milder, especially in teenagers and adults than in babies and children who have been vaccinated against pertussis. Symptoms can look like a cold and include fatigue, runny nose, sneezing, and a mild cough, which can eventually progress to a severe coughing attack. As the effectiveness of the childhood whooping cough vaccine is waning, it is not uncommon for young people in high school to contract the disease at higher rates. “In Marin County, our main focus is to protect infants and those at high risk for the disease,” Termini said. “The best thing people can do to protect themselves is to make sure they are up to date on the whooping cough vaccine, practice good respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene, and stay home if they are sick.” Whooping cough People diagnosed with this disease must stay at home for 21 days after they start coughing or for 5 days after starting antibiotics. For more information about the county's whooping cough response, visit: here. Administrators at Tamalpais High School and the Tamalpais Union High School District did not respond to requests for comment.

