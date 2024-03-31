Measles alert in Sydney as experts call for improved indoor air quality | Health

While a measles alert was issued for Sydney on Sunday and other airborne diseases are on the rise, Australia's coronavirus load is relatively low after a summer surge in the JN.1 variant.

The NSW Health Department issued the alert on Sunday morning after a woman contracted measles from her child, who had been diagnosed with the disease several days earlier.

Measles is highly contagious and can cause encephalitis, pneumonia, ear infections, and can increase the risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

Australia was declared measles-free in 2014 after widespread vaccination, but measles is still considered a rare disease. This year, 28 cases of infection were confirmed.

western sydney local health District spokesman Conrad Moreira said anyone who came into contact with the woman should be monitored for symptoms.

Baby Bunting in Blacktown on March 24th from 3pm to 4pm, Kmart Blacktown on March 24th from 4pm to 5pm, March 28th from 12pm to 2:30pm to Winston Hills Mall from 2pm to 10:30pm on 29 March. March may have been exposed.

Moreira said it can take up to 18 days for symptoms to develop. “Symptoms include fever, sore eyes, runny nose and cough, followed by a red patchy rash that spreads from the head to other parts of the body three to four days later,” he says.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms should call ahead to see their GP and avoid being put in a waiting room with other patients.

“Measles is highly contagious, so people born after 1966 need two doses of measles vaccine to be properly protected.”

Flu levels are “currently higher than expected”, with the number of cases almost double the same period last year, according to the latest national figures.

“This may be due to increased community spread of the disease and reduced protection from seasonal influenza vaccinations administered during the 2023 influenza season,” the National Notified Disease Surveillance System reports. The book warns.

“but [it] Changes in health-seeking behaviors associated with the recent increase in COVID-19 infections may also be affected during the summer in many jurisdictions, such as increased testing for respiratory infections. ”

The number of people infected with pertussis (whooping cough) is rapidly increasing around the world. including Australia. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also on the rise, with experts warning of more infections. As winter approaches.

Skip past newsletter promotions sign up for Afternoon update In Australia's Afternoon Update, we break down the day's big stories and explain what's happening and why it matters. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external organizations. For more information, see privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy and terms of service Apply. After newsletter promotion

Levels of coronavirus infections are relatively low for the first time this year, but health department data shows there are currently 194 outbreaks in aged care facilities, with 22 new outbreaks in the last week. , 1,338 people have been infected and 15 people have died.

Vaccination is the best way to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, but since the pandemic began, experts have also called for improved ventilation and air quality monitoring in buildings.

on friday, Paper published in Science magazine Recommended national indoor air quality (IAQ) standards to protect against pollution and disease. The research was led by Queensland University of Technology air quality expert Professor Lidia Morawska. previously led an appeal For the World Health Organization to recognize that the novel coronavirus is an airborne virus.

Her latest research focuses on the pollutants carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and PM2.5she said it served as a proxy for measuring ventilation and air quality.

Moravska said most counties don't have legal standards to monitor air quality and need cheap, robust carbon dioxide. 2 Sensors are readily available.

Moravska and a team of international experts write in a paper that people in urban and industrialized societies spend more than 90% of their time indoors, and most building codes do not focus on airborne infectious diseases. writes.

“However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced all levels of society, from community members to decision-makers, to recognize the importance of IAQ to human health, well-being, productivity, and learning. ,” the researchers wrote.

“We propose to mandate IAQ standards for public spaces.”

Professor Brendan Crabb, an Australian infectious disease expert and director of the Barnett Institute, said individual actions were “tinkering” and “like asking people to boil their own water” to ensure clean air. He said it was up to authorities to decide whether they could do so.

He said for too long officials around the world have clung to the idea that the coronavirus spreads primarily through droplets, rather than airborne particles that can remain airborne for long periods of time.

Mr Crabb described the “droplet dogma” as the “biggest failure of the pandemic” and said air quality standards would help Australia protect against coronavirus, future pandemics and airborne diseases such as measles, whooping cough and influenza. He said that means he did not accept the ventilation plan. , pollutants such as forest fire smoke.

He advocated for improved personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks, and ventilation in hard-to-vent spaces such as school classrooms, senior care centers, and day care centers.

“What we can control is vaccination rates and clean indoor air,” Crabb said.

last week WHO releases indoor risk assessment manualabout the airborne coronavirus, Crabb said it was “groundbreaking” in highlighting the airborne nature of the disease and the need for ventilation in buildings.