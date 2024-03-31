Colorectal Cancer Screening – Durango Herald





March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Coincidentally, although I didn't plan it exactly this way, I had a screening colonoscopy earlier this month with my local gastroenterologist, Dr. Todd Shea. If you are over 45 or have a family history of colon cancer or certain colon cancer risk factors, colorectal cancer screening is an essential part of your preventive health plan. Colorectal cancer is relatively common. In fact, it is the third leading cause of cancer death for men and the fourth leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States. Together, these numbers make cancer the second leading cause of death. In 2024, the number of new cases of colorectal cancer is expected to exceed 150,000 and the number of associated deaths will exceed 50,000. The good news is that colorectal cancer is preventable. In fact, for most people, cancer is one of the most preventable cancers because of the effectiveness of screening and the opportunity to intervene before cancer occurs. Mortality rates among older adults have been declining for many years. This is partly due to improved screening and partly due to improved cancer treatments. However, colorectal cancer mortality rates for people under age 55 have increased slightly. For this reason, it is recommended that screening begin earlier, at age 45, for people at average risk. To be clear, some people are at higher risk, such as those with a family history of colon cancer in first-degree relatives (parents, siblings, children), or those with certain predispositions such as genetic syndromes or inflammatory bowel disease. People generally need to get tested. If you are at an earlier age, talk to your doctor. The risk of colorectal cancer is also reduced by healthy lifestyle habits such as regular physical activity, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding the use of tobacco products and excessive alcohol consumption. It can be reduced by Starting at age 45 for people at average risk, there are a variety of screening options, from stool tests to X-rays and endoscopy. In recent years, improvements in stool testing have made it possible to detect colon cancer early. A CT scan of the colon is another option to allow imaging of the entire colon. However, many experts say endoscopy remains a popular choice for colorectal cancer screening because it allows visualization of the colon and provides an opportunity to remove precancerous polyps before they become cancerous. It is said to be the gold standard. I chose to have a colonoscopy, and I'm glad I did. My gastroenterologist found a precancerous polyp and removed it, so he was good for 7-10 years by the time his next test was due. Dr. Matthew A. Clark is a board-certified physician in internal medicine and pediatrics and is employed by the Indian Health Service. Copy article link

