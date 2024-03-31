WHO announces investment case for tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment

Ahead of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on 24 March, WHO announced the case for investment in TB screening and preventive treatment. A modeling study developed in collaboration with the governments of four countries – Brazil, Georgia, Kenya and South Africa – highlights the impact that can be achieved by scaling up tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment.

The analysis shows that moderate investment can lead to significant health and economic benefits in all four countries, with a return on investment of up to $39 for every dollar invested. This investment case will support countries that advocate for and allocate increased resources to scale up TB screening and preventive treatment to meet the new goals pledged by leaders at the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting on Tuberculosis. Published to support.

Since 2000, global efforts to combat tuberculosis have saved an estimated 75 million lives, but tuberculosis causes 1.3 million deaths each year, affects millions more, and and the local community.

This investment case outlines the health and economic rationale for investing in evidence-based, WHO-recommended interventions for tuberculosis screening and prevention that can contribute to promoting universal health coverage. Today, we have the knowledge, tools, and political commitment that can end this millennia-old disease, which remains one of the world's leading causes of infection and death. ”

AS Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

According to the investment report, tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment can significantly reduce tuberculosis incidence and mortality. We argue that these critical public health investments are essential to meeting the needs of vulnerable populations and achieving TB elimination goals.

In 2022, WHO reported that access to tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment services has significantly improved globally, reaching the highest levels since WHO began global tuberculosis monitoring in 1995.

However, expanding access to TB preventive treatment has been slow. Preventing tuberculosis infection and halting the progression from infection to disease are critical to reducing tuberculosis incidence to the levels envisioned by the WHO's Ending Strategy. To this end, it is important to provide TB preventive treatment to people with HIV infection, household contacts of TB patients, and other high-risk groups.

Globally, the number of household contacts of people living with HIV and receiving TB treatment will increase to 3.8 million in 2022. This represents approximately 60% of the target population for the year, in line with commitments made at the UN High-Level Meeting. In 2018.

Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) remains a public health crisis. An estimated 410,000 people will develop multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) in 2022, but only about two in five will receive treatment. Progress in developing new TB diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines remains constrained by the overall level of investment in these areas. It is clear that more efforts are needed to combat tuberculosis, which remains one of the world's leading infectious causes of death.

World Tuberculosis Day 2024 is being commemorated with the theme “Yes!” We can end TB!’ This means that with high-level leadership, increased investment, and faster acceptance of WHO’s new recommendations, we can get back on track to turning the tide against the TB epidemic. It conveys a message of hope that it is possible.

Following the commitments made by world leaders at the 2023 United Nations High-Level Meeting to accelerate progress towards ending tuberculosis, the focus this year will turn to translating these commitments into concrete actions. This includes implementing the WHO Director-General's flagship initiative on tuberculosis from 2023 to 2027.

Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Global Tuberculosis Program, said: “The next five years will be critical to ensuring that current political momentum translates into concrete action towards achieving global TB targets. ” he said. “WHO continues to provide global leadership in the fight against tuberculosis and will continue to work with all stakeholders until we reach relief for all people, families and communities affected by this deadly disease.”

The global goals endorsed at the 2023 United Nations High-Level Conference on Tuberculosis include: Delivering tuberculosis prevention and care services to his 90% of people who need them. Use rapid tests recommended by the WHO as the first method of diagnosing tuberculosis. Providing a health and social welfare package to all tuberculosis patients. Ensure the availability of at least one new safe and effective tuberculosis vaccine. By 2027, close funding gaps for tuberculosis implementation and research.