Health
WHO announces investment case for tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment
Ahead of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on 24 March, WHO announced the case for investment in TB screening and preventive treatment. A modeling study developed in collaboration with the governments of four countries – Brazil, Georgia, Kenya and South Africa – highlights the impact that can be achieved by scaling up tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment.
The analysis shows that moderate investment can lead to significant health and economic benefits in all four countries, with a return on investment of up to $39 for every dollar invested. This investment case will support countries that advocate for and allocate increased resources to scale up TB screening and preventive treatment to meet the new goals pledged by leaders at the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting on Tuberculosis. Published to support.
Since 2000, global efforts to combat tuberculosis have saved an estimated 75 million lives, but tuberculosis causes 1.3 million deaths each year, affects millions more, and and the local community.
This investment case outlines the health and economic rationale for investing in evidence-based, WHO-recommended interventions for tuberculosis screening and prevention that can contribute to promoting universal health coverage. Today, we have the knowledge, tools, and political commitment that can end this millennia-old disease, which remains one of the world's leading causes of infection and death. ”
AS Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General
According to the investment report, tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment can significantly reduce tuberculosis incidence and mortality. We argue that these critical public health investments are essential to meeting the needs of vulnerable populations and achieving TB elimination goals.
In 2022, WHO reported that access to tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment services has significantly improved globally, reaching the highest levels since WHO began global tuberculosis monitoring in 1995.
However, expanding access to TB preventive treatment has been slow. Preventing tuberculosis infection and halting the progression from infection to disease are critical to reducing tuberculosis incidence to the levels envisioned by the WHO's Ending Strategy. To this end, it is important to provide TB preventive treatment to people with HIV infection, household contacts of TB patients, and other high-risk groups.
Globally, the number of household contacts of people living with HIV and receiving TB treatment will increase to 3.8 million in 2022. This represents approximately 60% of the target population for the year, in line with commitments made at the UN High-Level Meeting. In 2018.
Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) remains a public health crisis. An estimated 410,000 people will develop multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) in 2022, but only about two in five will receive treatment. Progress in developing new TB diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines remains constrained by the overall level of investment in these areas. It is clear that more efforts are needed to combat tuberculosis, which remains one of the world's leading infectious causes of death.
World Tuberculosis Day 2024 is being commemorated with the theme “Yes!” We can end TB!’ This means that with high-level leadership, increased investment, and faster acceptance of WHO’s new recommendations, we can get back on track to turning the tide against the TB epidemic. It conveys a message of hope that it is possible.
Following the commitments made by world leaders at the 2023 United Nations High-Level Meeting to accelerate progress towards ending tuberculosis, the focus this year will turn to translating these commitments into concrete actions. This includes implementing the WHO Director-General's flagship initiative on tuberculosis from 2023 to 2027.
Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Global Tuberculosis Program, said: “The next five years will be critical to ensuring that current political momentum translates into concrete action towards achieving global TB targets. ” he said. “WHO continues to provide global leadership in the fight against tuberculosis and will continue to work with all stakeholders until we reach relief for all people, families and communities affected by this deadly disease.”
The global goals endorsed at the 2023 United Nations High-Level Conference on Tuberculosis include: Delivering tuberculosis prevention and care services to his 90% of people who need them. Use rapid tests recommended by the WHO as the first method of diagnosing tuberculosis. Providing a health and social welfare package to all tuberculosis patients. Ensure the availability of at least one new safe and effective tuberculosis vaccine. By 2027, close funding gaps for tuberculosis implementation and research.
sauce:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240329/WHO-releases-an-investment-case-for-TB-screening-and-preventive-treatment.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK's increasingly expensive nuclear submarines to torpedo spending plans for years to come | Nuclear weapon
- How Beyonce's new album highlights black women in country music
- WHO announces investment case for tuberculosis screening and preventive treatment
- 'Saturday Night Live' parodies Donald Trump's Bible sales speech
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch UP poll campaign with rally in Meerut on March 31
- Race for key cities is on as Turkey holds local elections to test Erdogan's popularity
- Will Jokowi continue the distribution of food social assistance at 95% until the end of the year?
- What is it about us dinks (double income, no kids) that so many people don't like? | Kathryn Bromwich
- Clean Energy and $30 Million Fuel Nuvera
- Actor Chance Perdomo, Star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dies at 27 After Motorcycle Accident
- EKU Men's Tennis ends road trip with a 5-2 loss to Lipscomb
- From startup to fashion powerhouse