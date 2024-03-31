Princess of Wales' diagnosis highlights the growing number of people under 50 with cancer





SINGAPORE – Duchess Kate's cancer diagnosis reveals an alarming rise in certain cancers among people under 50 around the world. Cancer experts in Singapore say early detection may be increasing due to enhanced screening tests, but younger-onset cancers are less likely to be diagnosed as people under 50 do not meet the age criteria for screening. states that it does not apply. Dr Gloria Chan, head of the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the National University of Cancer Institute of Singapore (NCIS), said the cause of the rise in early-onset cancers around the world was still being determined. “The problem is that the majority of these young patients have no identifiable genetic cause for their cancer and are otherwise young and healthy. This has been described as the 'birth cohort' effect, and since 1999 “Patients born in 1950 are four times more likely to develop early-onset colorectal cancer than patients born in 1950,” she said. According to a study published in BMJ Oncology, Cancer incidence among young people worldwide increased by nearly 80% between 1990 and 2019. According to statistics from the Singapore Cancer Society, the number of cancer cases among people under 50 increased by 10.4% from 2008 to 2012 to 2017 to 2021. The rate of increase was from 11,416 to 12,600. Dr. Lu Wei, a gastroenterologist at Parkway East Hospital, said it has been observed that the number of cancer diagnoses in people under 50, including women, has increased globally over the past 30 years. Stated. “Our data from the Singapore Cancer Registry confirms this trend, with rates of colorectal, liver, pancreatic and gastric cancer consistently increasing for both women and men over the past 20 years. “We're seeing an increase in cases,” Dr. Lu said. Former Kate Middleton (42), Announced cancer diagnosis on March 22nd He is in the early stages of chemotherapy. The announcement comes weeks after King Charles made the announcement. His own cancer diagnosis. In a video statement clarifying the diagnosis, she said the cancer was detected during tests after abdominal surgery in January. At the time of her surgery, her condition was not thought to be cancerous, she said.

