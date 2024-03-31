Co-sleeping, other risks linked to sudden infant death, study finds





A recent analysis found that more than three-quarters of sudden infant deaths were linked to multiple unsafe sleep habits, including co-sleeping. a research has been published The journal Pediatrics examined 7,595 cases of sudden infant death registered in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's registry between 2011 and 2020. The majority of deaths occurred in infants under 3 months of age. Statistics revealed that 59.5 percent of infants who died suddenly shared the same sleeping surface at the time of death, and 75.9 percent were in an adult bed at the time of death. Although some demographic factors, such as gender and gestational age, were not clinically important, the researchers found that babies who shared a sleeping surface were more likely to be black and public than babies who did not share a sleeping surface. I discovered that there is a high possibility that you have insurance. Soft bedding was common in all infant deaths, and 76% of cases involved multiple risky behaviors. This analysis reflects known risk factors for sudden infant death.the current Recommendations Parents and other caregivers should instruct infants to provide a firm, flat, level sleeping surface that contains nothing but a fitted sheet. Although room sharing reduces the risk of sudden death in infants, CDC officials do not recommend that parents share sleeping surfaces with their children. Exposure to tobacco smoke during pregnancy was more common among infants who shared surfaces at the time of death. Most infants were under adult supervision at the time of death, but for those who shared the same sleeping surface, the supervisor was more likely to be impaired by drug or alcohol use. Researchers note that the available data may be incomplete or biased because it relies on eyewitness reports taken at “chaotic scenes.” Helping families follow current recommendations can be difficult because caregivers do not share their sleeping habits or report reasons for engaging in unsafe sleep habits, the study added. Overall, the researchers wrote, “surface sharing in the absence of other risky sleep factors was rare.” “These are known risk factors for SUID.” [Sudden Unexpected Infant Death]”It's important to note that this is not the case,” said Fern Hauck, a physician at UVA Health and the University of Virginia School of Medicine and co-author of the study. news release. Hauck said the high number of “unsafe sleep habits” reported makes it clear that “we need to do a better job of working with families to increase uptake of recommendations to create safer sleep spaces for infants.” It shows that there is a need.”

