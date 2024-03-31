



In Chicago and other areas, allergy season is arriving earlier and stronger than expected. Dr. Rachna Shah typically starts looking at pollen counts in the Chicago area in April. But her data in mid-February showed tree pollen was already at “moderate” levels. “This season has been really tough,” said Shah, an allergist and director of the center. Loyola drug allergy count. “It's certainly been a pretty mild winter, but we didn't expect it to happen this quickly.” Shah said the 2024 allergy season will last longer than in other years, assuming the weather remains warm.Experts believe that climate change Longer, more intense allergy seasons. How widespread is the allergy problem? “Almost 25% of adults have allergies and almost 20% of children have allergies,” says Dr. Ange Peters, an allergist at Northwestern Medicine. “I mean, it's very common.” Dr. Ange Peters, an allergy and immunology expert at Northwestern Medicine; Which city has the most allergies? Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America Issues Annual ranking (PDF) A snapshot of the “Toughest Places to Live with Allergies” based on over-the-counter medication usage, pollen levels, and number of allergists available. This year, the top five cities were Wichita, Kansas; Virginia Beach, Virginia. Greenville, South Carolina. Dallas; and Oklahoma City. Chicago, rated “better than average,” was No. 72 on the list. Which pollens cause allergies? The three main types of pollen that cause seasonal allergies. In early spring, tree pollen is the main culprit. It is then pollinated by grasses and weeds in late summer and early fall. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the most common tree pollens that cause allergies include birch, cedar, cottonwood, maple, elm, oak, and walnut. Grasses that cause symptoms include Bermuda, Johnson, rye, and Kentucky bluegrass. What you can do The best first step to controlling allergies is to avoid exposure. That can be difficult when you want to get outside and enjoy the spring weather. Here are some things Peters suggests to prevent allergy problems: Close your windows both at home and in your car.

Avoid going out during the period when the amount of pollen is the highest.

Please change your clothes when you get home.

Also, a pollen tracker can help with planning. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology tracks levels through a network of tabulation stations across the United States.count is available via website and email. Tips to relieve allergy symptoms First, find out what you are allergic to. Many people are allergic to some substances. Allergists can perform tests for various triggers. Over-the-counter nasal sprays can help relieve symptoms, but they take time to work, so if you need them, it's best to start using them now, Shah says. He is an allergist and Loyola drug allergy count, Despite the mild winters in the Chicago area, she says she was surprised by how quickly spring allergy season started. Antihistamines are also an option. Shah said he has seen some patients benefit by switching to a similar brand when they stop working, but there isn't much data to support that strategy. For young children and people who must take various allergy medications, immunotherapy, administered by injection or oral infusion, can help desensitize the immune system to the allergen.

