More than 5,000 dengue cases and 7 deaths in the first quarter of 2024: Bei Yam Keng





SINGAPORE – People infected with dengue fever should avoid mosquito bites to limit the spread of the disease, as Singapore grapples with a surge in dengue cases to more than 5,000 in the first quarter of 2024. We sought. Cases from the same period in 2023. As of March 25, seven people have died from dengue fever by 2024, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA). Ahead of the traditional peak dengue season from May to October, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and Environment Baei Yam Keng launched the National Dengue Prevention Campaign 2024 in Bukit Batok on March 31. This campaign aims to keep communities vigilant and contribute to reducing dengue fever. Risk of dengue infection. “Last year, 2023, was actually a good year for dengue cases. There were about 9,900 cases. This was almost 70 percent less than the previous epidemic year (2022),” Bey told reporters. However, what is concerning is that the number of infected people is increasing this year. The number of dengue cases in 2023 was 9,949, a 69% decrease from 32,173 in 2022. In 2023, the number of deaths was 6. The number of deaths in 2022 is 19. According to the NEA website, the number of dengue cases reported weekly in 2024 has averaged over 300 since mid-February, but for the week of March 24-28, there were 222. and decreased slightly. Dengue patients can also play a role in stopping the spread of the dengue virus by taking precautions to avoid further mosquito bites. These precautions include spraying insecticides in dark corners around your home, applying insect repellent regularly, and wearing long-sleeved jackets and long clothing. Pants, Bay added. Mosquitoes transmit the dengue virus by biting an infected person. Infected mosquitoes can spread the virus to others by biting them. Bay said the NEA is working with the Ministry of Health, general hospitals and general practitioners to disseminate these messages and remind patients recovering from dengue to take these precautions. This is because most of the seven people who died from dengue in 2024 were elderly, who are more vulnerable to dengue in the first place, he noted. “With our aging population, we need to be more careful. We hope everyone will be careful about mosquito breeding and stop the spread of dengue fever,” he said. Older people are at increased risk of severe illness and death from dengue fever, especially if they also have other chronic conditions. Dr Jackie See, a family physician at Healthway Medical Clinic in Bukit Batok, said dengue cases are expected to increase by 20 per cent to 30 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. Many patients have symptoms such as fever and body aches that recover, and those with more severe illness tend to be older.

