Two measles cases found in Waikato, authorities urge vaccinations





A confirmed case of measles and a second probable case have been confirmed in Waikato, with authorities worried the victim may have contracted the disease from someone in the community. In a statement released by New Zealand's Ministry of Health, Te Watu Ora, authorities said both cases were young children and that their whānau and all known close contacts were being supported by local public health services. He confirmed that those most at risk are currently in isolation. “Prior to testing and during the period of possible infection, the infected person spent time in Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga from March 23 to 26, primarily visiting family members at multiple addresses. “New Zealand Health is currently working with children's whānau to identify if there are any places of public interest that people in the community should know about.” advertisement Advertise with NZME. Dr. William Reinger, Regional Clinical Director at the National Public Health Agency, said: “As there is no link to international travel and the original source of the disease is currently unknown, it is possible that the children contracted measles from someone in their local community.'' It is suspected that there is a sexual relationship.” “This presents a huge concern and high risk that others may be infected and not yet know they are infected. “That's why we're asking people in particular in the Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga areas to show symptoms of measles. Be careful and call Healthline immediately at 08:00. Anyone who suspects they have measles should call 611 116 so they can receive free advice and public health advice if needed. You can get support.” “Getting vaccinated protects not only you, but also those around you, from getting seriously ill and from spreading the disease to others, including friends, loved ones, and members of your community. We can protect it,” Ranger said. 'If you think you are at risk of measles or have symptoms, please contact us immediately. , to prevent further spread of the infection,” he said. advertisement Advertise with NZME. measles symptoms • The initial symptoms of measles are similar to other respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19 and the common cold. • The disease begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes (conjunctivitis). • The rash starts on the face and gradually spreads down the body to the arms and legs. The rash can last up to a week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/two-measles-cases-discovered-in-waikato-officials-urge-vaccination/GLOHFN22LNHT5GAJ5YPVN6UT5Q/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

