A measles alert has been issued.Here's how to protect yourself

Key Point The NSW Department of Health has issued a measles warning after an outbreak of the highly contagious disease in Western Sydney.

Residents are being asked to watch for symptoms until April 16.

The World Health Organization has warned that preventive measures are needed to stop the outbreak around the world.

Sydneysiders are being warned to remain on high alert against measles after a highly contagious case was discovered in the western suburbs.

The woman contracted the disease from her child and traveled to multiple locations infected.

New South Wales public health advice, released on Easter Sunday, tells residents if they visited any of four exposure sites between March 24 and March 29, if they have symptoms. I warned you to check if there are any.

These locations are Blacktown Kmart, Blacktown Baby Bunting, Winston Hills Mall and Westmead Hospital Emergency Department.

Here's what you need to know about measles and how to protect yourself.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious disease spread by a virus that is passed between hosts through coughs and sneezes.

Due to its airborne nature, the infection spreads quickly and one infected person can spread the infection to up to 20 others.

Although it remains a common cause of death in children under 5, anyone can get it.

Western Sydney Local Health District acting director of public health Dr Conrad Moreira said they would continue to monitor symptoms until April 16.

“Symptoms include fever, sore eyes, runny nose and cough, followed by a red patchy rash that spreads from the head to other parts of the body three to four days later,” she said.

Maculopapular rashes are abnormal because they are not itchy and are raised and flat.

It is a serious disease, with one-third of people experiencing complications or requiring hospitalization.

Meanwhile, the NSW Department of Health says one in 1,000 people with measles will develop encephalitis or brain swelling as a result.

Where are measles cases increasing?

In February, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern about the rapid spread of measles around the world.

According to the WHO, the number of measles cases jumped by 79% in 2022, with 306,000 reported.

Measles outbreaks will occur in 37 countries in 2022, up from 22 countries the previous year.

The increase in measles cases is thought to be due to a decline in vaccination rates among children, due in part to delays in seeking medical attention during the pandemic.

The WHO has warned that at least half of the world's countries will be considered at high risk of measles outbreaks by the end of the year unless preventive measures are taken.

How can I protect myself from measles?

Staying on top of vaccination rates is the best way to prevent outbreaks.

Children can receive their first free vaccination at 12 months of age.

However, children over 6 months old can be vaccinated if they travel to countries where measles is endemic, and Europe has now been added to that list.

Two shots are required for complete protection, and the vaccine also covers chickenpox and mumps in children.

At least 95 percent vaccination coverage is needed to prevent measles outbreaks, but WHO reports that global vaccination coverage has fallen to 83 percent.