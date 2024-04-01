San Diego County confirms second measles case in 2024.An issue has occurred warning that exposure may have occurred in multiple locations





San Diego (Fox 5/KUSI) — San Diego County health officials have reported the second case of measles in an international traveler so far this year, saying exposure to the measles may have occurred in multiple locations in the past few weeks. is issuing a warning. The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Sunday that a 47-year-old San Diego County resident who recently traveled abroad was infected with measles and is currently hospitalized. Unvaccinated infant infected with measles, county confirms

Previously, First case of 2024 In February, an infection was reported in an unvaccinated infant who also had a history of international travel. The agency says the incidents are not related. There is no cure for measles. Doctors recommend bed rest, hydration, and fever management to relieve symptoms. In early March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued be health advisory In response to an increase in measles cases in the United States and abroad. CDC issues health alert, saying number of measles cases in 2024 will rival last year's total

San Diego County issued a warning that people may have been infected in several locations in Encinitas and Carlsbad between March 22 and March 30. Staff from the County Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch's Immunization Division said they are working with Scripps Encinitas Hospital and Scripps Coastal Medical Center to identify and follow up with patients and staff. 4 things you need to know about measles as cases rise

The County Public Health Department is also working with multiple locations, and potentially other locations, to identify and follow up with potentially infected personnel. March 22, 2024 naked cafe 288 N El Camino Real, Suite C

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ralph's market 125 N. El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

10:30am – 1:30pm March 23, 2024 Leo Mullen Sports Park 951 Via Cantebria

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 1pm to 4pm March 24, 2024 trader joe's 115 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 11am to 1:30pm Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses 1821 S Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 6pm to 9pm March 25, 2024 tin leaf fresh kitchen 6985 El Camino Real #108

Carlsbad, CA 92009

From 1pm to 4pm ralph's market 125 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 2pm to 5pm March 28, 2024 Scripps Coastal Medical Center Encinitas 477 N El Camino Real

CA92024

From 8:45am to 11:30am March 29-30, 2024 Scripps Encinitas Hospital Emergency Department 354 Santa Fe Drive

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 4:10 pm on March 29, 2024 to 1:30 am on March 30, 2024 Public Health said it will work with people in these locations to determine their likelihood of developing measles. “Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread easily by coughing, sneezing or by being in the same room as an infected person,” said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, deputy district public health officer. . “Anyone who was at any of the specific locations and dates and times listed above should be aware of symptoms and contact their health care provider if they exhibit any signs of illness.” If you think you have symptoms, do not go directly to your doctor's office. To prevent the spread of infection, please call us first. Health officials say measles develops 7 to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. A red rash usually appears 1 to 4 days after the initial symptoms appear. Doctors determine that a person is contagious 4 days before and 4 days after the rash appears. “The best way to prevent measles is to get the measles vaccine,” Kadakia says. “With measles outbreaks in multiple countries, it is very important that all international travelers get vaccinated. Infants aged 6 to 12 months who travel should receive one dose. Travelers over 12 months of age must receive two doses at least four weeks apart.” Can I still get measles as an adult?What you need to know as the number of infected people increases

Complications from measles are more common in younger children and include diarrhea, ear infections, and pneumonia. Severe complications can lead to death. Young children and adults are most at risk. For more information about measles, other vaccine-preventable diseases, and immunizations to prevent them, call the HHSA Immunization Division at 866-358-2966 or visit the following website: www.sdiz.org.



