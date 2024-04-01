Latest research adds air pollution to long list





As we age, it's common to experience declines in cognitive function that are typical of brain aging, such as subtle changes in memory, thinking, and reasoning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains. There is. However, dementia is not an inevitable part of typical brain aging, the CDC added. This leads to another important point about the most common diseases: dementia and Alzheimer's disease. As new clinical research is published, there are some modifiable risk factors. A new study found that exposure to traffic-related air pollution is more likely to produce large amounts of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease in the brain.was announced on neurologyAccording to the Medical Journal of the American Academy of Neurology, the study does not prove that air pollution causes an increase in amyloid plaques in the brain, but it did find a link. However, they explain that this is not the first study to find such a link. Dr. G. Peter Grievousa neurologist with subspecialty certifications in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry. Marcus Neuroscience Institute, part of Baptist Health at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. A 2017 study found that people living near major roads had a slightly higher risk of developing dementia. “This new study reveals something worrying: People living in areas with high air traffic pollution may be at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease pathology, as evidenced during autopsies. “There is,” Dr. Grievous said. “However, it is important to note that this study only establishes a correlation, not causation.” It's worth mentioning that this is not the first study to suggest a relationship.” Dementia is a general term that includes loss of memory, language, problem solving, and other thinking skills severe enough to interfere with daily life. In a recent CDC study, he looked at how common eight risk factors are among adults age 45 and older. Risk factors considered were high blood pressure (hypertension), lack of sufficient exercise, obesity, diabetes, depression, smoking, hearing loss, and binge drinking. The results of the CDC study were surprising. Nearly 50% had high blood pressure or did not meet aerobic exercise guidelines. Adults with cognitive decline (34 percent) were more likely to report at least four factors than adults without cognitive decline (13 percent). “These risk factors can have a significant impact on an individual's health and risk of cognitive decline, the most common of which are high blood pressure and physical inactivity,” Dr. Grievous explains. “High blood pressure is associated with an increased risk of developing dementia and cardiovascular disease, which can have serious health implications. Similarly, lack of physical activity has a huge impact on brain health and overall well-being. This is a major risk factor that can give you a rash, so it's important to maintain a regular exercise routine.” As the elderly population increases, cases of dementia and Alzheimer's disease are expected to continue to increase. Dr. Grievous acknowledges the difficulty of working with families suffering from memory loss and early signs of cognitive decline. “It is important to approach the situation with kindness, empathy and understanding,” he said. “People living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers face challenges that require patience, compassion and careful listening.” Additionally, early diagnosis is critical to the management of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. “If your loved one exhibits symptoms of memory loss, it's wise to consult a doctor as soon as possible,” Dr. Grievous says. “Early treatment can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for those affected. It's also important to look for resources and support groups that are available to people with dementia and their families.” Connecting with others who are going through your situation can provide you with emotional support and practical advice.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baptisthealth.net/baptist-health-news/dementia-and-modifiable-risk-factors-study-adds-air-pollution-to-a-long-list The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos