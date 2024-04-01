World Kidney Day – 7 ways you can damage your kidneys without knowing it





Healthy kidneys filter about half a cup of blood every minute, removing waste and excess water to produce urine. The kidneys help control blood pressure, produce red blood cells, and maintain bone health. The kidneys also control bloodstream levels of many minerals and molecules, including sodium and potassium, and also help control blood acidity. Image: Canva The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of a fist. They are located deep in the abdomen, just below the rib cage, one on each side of the spine.Healthy kidneys filter about half a cup of blood every minute, removing waste and excess water to produce urine. The kidneys help control blood pressure, produce red blood cells, and maintain bone health. The kidneys also control bloodstream levels of many minerals and molecules, including sodium and potassium, and also help control blood acidity. the current, kidney disease It ranks as the 8th leading cause of death.Approximately 1 in 10 people have some level of symptoms chronic kidney disease (CKD). Indians are at high risk of CKD. This risk is partly due to Diabetes and high blood pressure in our population.

chronic kidney CKD disease (CKD) is a progressive loss of kidney function over months or years. Each of our kidneys has about one million tiny filters called nephrons. When nephrons are damaged, they stop functioning. After a certain point, the remaining nephrons can no longer filter blood well enough to maintain health.

Most people have no symptoms until CKD is advanced. Up to 90% of kidney function can be lost before symptoms appear. Signs that CKD is progressing include swollen ankles, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, loss of appetite, blood in the urine, and foamy urine.

From eating too much protein to regularly eating processed foods, there are many harmful behaviors that can damage your kidneys and lead to CKD. Here are some habits that can harm your kidneys.

1) High salt intake

Consuming too much sodium can damage target organs and can directly affect the kidneys and blood vessels. These effects may be independent of changes in blood pressure.

The recommended sodium intake is 5-6 grams per day. This includes the salt (about 1 teaspoon) already in the food.

2) Uncontrolled blood sugar levels ” placeholdersrc=”https://static.toiimg.com/photo/83033472.cms” imgsize=”23456″ resizemode=”4″ offsetvertical=”0″ placeholdermsid=”” type=”thumb” class=”” src= “https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/imgsize-23456,msid-108918619,width-600,resizemode-4/108918619.jpg” data-api-prerender=”true”/> Image: Canva Diabetes is the most common cause of kidney disease. About half of people with diabetes don't know they have diabetes. About half of people with diabetes develop kidney damage. However, this can be prevented or limited if diabetes is properly controlled.

3) High blood pressure

High blood pressure can constrict and narrow blood vessels in the kidneys, which reduces blood flow and reduces kidney function. Hypertension is diagnosed when systolic blood pressure measurements on both days are 140 mmHg or higher and/or diastolic blood pressure measurements on both days are 90 mmHg or higher when measured on two different days (WHO).

4) Low water intake

Dehydration, especially chronic dehydration, produces urine with high concentrations of minerals and waste products. This can cause crystals to form, which can cause kidney stones and affect kidney function. It is also well known that dehydration is associated with acute renal dysfunction.

The appropriate amount of fluid intake for any individual depends on many factors, including exercise, climate, health status, and pregnancy. Typically, this means 8 cups, or about 2 liters (quarts), per day for a healthy person in comfortable climatic conditions.

If you have kidney, heart, or liver disease, you may need to adjust your fluid intake.

5) Smoking

Smoking slows blood flow to the kidneys. When less blood reaches the kidneys, the ability of the kidneys to function properly can be reduced. Smoking also increases your risk of kidney cancer by about 50%. Image: Canva 6) Long-term use of over-the-counter painkillers

When you have persistent headaches, you might be tempted to visit your medicine cabinet for regular painkillers, but overuse can put your kidneys at risk.

3% to 5% of new cases of chronic kidney failure each year may be caused by overuse of painkillers.

Common medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)/painkillers (such as ibuprofen, etoricoxib, and naproxen) can put a strain on your kidneys if taken regularly.

If your kidney function is already impaired, just a few doses can have a negative effect on your kidneys.

7) Excessive intake of carbonated drinks and processed foods

Drinking two or more diet soda or cola-based soft drinks a day increases your chances of developing kidney disease. In one study, women who drank diet soda had 30% less kidney function than other women after 20 years.

Eating too much processed food may satisfy all your midnight cravings, but those crunchy, delicious foods can actually be quite harmful to your kidneys. Processed foods are stores of sodium and phosphorus, which can lead to kidney disease.

Get your kidney function tested if you have one or more “high risk” factors, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, or a family history of kidney disease.

Simple laboratory tests are performed on small blood samples (to measure creatinine levels and estimate GFR) and urine (to measure creatinine and albumin excretion). These simple blood and urine tests can detect CKD, and simple, low-cost treatments can slow the progression of the disease, reduce the risk of associated heart attacks and strokes, and improve quality of life. .

Nagareddy Dr. S. Patil, Consultant Urologist, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/world-kidney-day-7-ways-you-may-unknowingly-damage-your-kidney/articleshow/108918589.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos