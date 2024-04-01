Some cancer patients find it difficult to tell their family and friends.

Anthony Bridges hasn't stopped talking about prostate cancer since he found out he had prostate cancer six years ago. He immediately told his Facebook friends about it.

Now, the 68-year-old Georgia man is spending his time working with other men to encourage them to talk to their doctors about getting tested.

Not everyone wants to share it for cultural reasons, privacy reasons, or just because they don't want to talk about it. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Everyone, including President Biden, has remained silent about prostate cancer. And recently, Kate, Princess of Waleswaited several weeks before publicly disclosing her cancer.

Austin described his diagnosis as “gut-wrenching” and his instinct was to keep it a secret. Duchess Kate said in a video statement that this was a “huge shock” and that along with her husband Prince William she “has been trying to manage this situation privately for the sake of our young family”. Ta.

Their response did not surprise experts. Dr. Otis Brawley says he's met men who don't even want to talk to their doctors about prostate cancer.

Brawley, a professor of oncology and epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University, recalled a time decades ago when cancer was not talked about at all and was instead referred to as the “Big C.”

The public conversation about prostate cancer used to be senator bob dole He announced his diagnosis and spoke publicly about erectile dysfunction, a side effect of his treatment.

In case of breast cancer, first lady betty fordspoke candidly about her surgery and treatment.

“That opened the floodgates. After that, it was okay to talk about cancer,” Brawley said.

In the United States, cancer death rates have decreased over the past several decades, which is believed to be due to advances, screening, and better treatments for lung cancer. Still, it is the second leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease, and the number of infections is increasing as the population ages and grows.

Elaine Smith, a patient counselor at City of Hope Cancer Center in Atlanta, said a patient's openness often depends on their personality. Some people do not want to be identified solely as cancer patients.

“Many of my patients tell me that people talk to them in a different tone of voice,” Smith says. “'They lean on me in a different way and look at me in a different way.'”

Some people worry about how their co-workers will react if they have to take time off from work for an appointment or treatment.

“In many cases, we may not admit it, but…it can affect how we evaluate their work performance,” said Bradley Carson, MD, of Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute. “There is,” he says.

Experts say patients usually share their information with family members, but even that can be difficult.

Duchess Kate said it took time to “explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in the right way and reassure them that I'm okay.”

“She has the added challenge of having a young child,” said Dr. Cristina Annunziata, a cancer doctor at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Virginia. She said, “As hard as it is to explain it to her friends and family and even her colleagues, it's even harder to explain it to young children.”

The downside to going private is that “you're dealing with this all by yourself,” Carson said.

Dr. Paul Monk, who treats cancer patients at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said it's important for patients to bring family members or other support to their appointments.

“I don't think they're listening to everything I say,” he said. “So when you take someone else to a doctor's appointment, it's another listening ear, and I think that's really important.”

When Bridges began treatment for advanced prostate cancer in 2018, his wife, Phyllis, stepped in to help. Bridges didn't have her symptoms and she only went for the test at her urging, she said.

Bridges felt called to share his story with others, especially black men, and is currently participating in a program called Project Elevation. The goal of the program, which works through local churches, is to remove some of the stigma surrounding prostate cancer and provide information about screening.

“You have to change your mindset,” said the Albany, Georgia, resident. “We have to eliminate fear.”