Does your neck hurt from using your phone too much?Try these exercises to relieve pain





Excessive use of the phone can cause neck pain due to poor posture and neck muscle tension. Fortunately, some exercises can help reduce neck pain. Read on as we explain how these exercises can help you and how to perform them for best results. 7 exercises to reduce neck pain: 1. Neck stretch Stretching your neck muscles relieves tension and improves flexibility. Execution method: Sit or stand up straight.

Gently tilt your head to one side and bring your ear closer to your shoulder until you feel a stretch on the other side of your neck.

Hold the stretch for 15 to 30 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

You can also stretch your neck muscles by gently rotating your head from side to side. 2. Chin tuck Strengthens the muscles that support proper neck posture and alignment. Execution method: Relax your shoulders and sit up straight or stand up.

Gently draw your chin toward your chest and keep your head level.

Hold for 5-10 seconds, then relax.

Repeat 10 times. 3. Squeeze your shoulder blades Improve your posture and relieve tension in your upper back and neck. Execution method: Sit or stand with your arms at your sides.

Pull your shoulder blades together as if you were holding a pencil between your shoulder blades.

Hold for 5-10 seconds, then relax.

Repeat 10 times. 4. Stretching the upper trapezius muscle This targets the upper trapezius muscle, which tends to get tense with poor posture. Execution method: Sit or stand up straight.

Slowly tilt your head to one side and bring your ears closer to your shoulders.

Using the hand on the same side, slowly stretch your head further.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Repeat 2-3 times on each side. 5. Stretching the levator scapulae muscle These target the levator scapulae muscles, which can become tight with poor posture. Execution method: Sit or stand up straight.

Rotate your head to one side and tilt it down slightly.

Place your hands on the same side of the back of your head and apply light pressure to intensify the stretch.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Repeat 2-3 times on each side. 6. Neck rotation Rotating your neck improves neck mobility and reduces stiffness. Execution method: Sit or stand up straight.

Slowly rotate your head to one side as far as is comfortable.

Hold for a few seconds, then return to starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

Repeat 10 times, alternating both sides. 7. Scalene angle stretch Stretch the scalene muscles on the sides of your neck, reducing tension. Execution method: Sit or stand up straight.

Reach one hand behind your back and grab the chair or opposite wrist.

Tilt your head slightly away from the side you are stretching.

Gently pull your head toward the opposite shoulder until you feel a stretch in the sides of your neck.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Repeat 2-3 times on each side. Performing these exercises regularly can reduce neck pain caused by excessive phone use. Remember to start slow and gradually increase the intensity as you can tolerate. If you experience severe pain or discomfort, stop exercising and consult a medical professional. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

