Seasonal allergies are coming in spring 2024.What you need to know about symptoms and pollen counts
If your sinuses aren't alerting you yet, allergy season It's upon us—and it's faster and stronger than expected.
According to , spring weather is rapidly spreading to the central part of the country. U.S. National Phenology Network, track climate and seasonal changes and data. Compared to long-term averages from 1991 to 2020, Denver is six days early, Chicago is 15 days early and Detroit is 23 days early, according to the network.
the same was true last year's allergy seasonsome areas of the United States experienced spring weather several weeks early, forcing spring allergy sufferers to deal with symptoms earlier and longer than usual.
Researchers predict that this year will not be an unusual one. climate change as responsible for the deterioration Allergy season.
This last winter, warmest on record Across the continental United States Fewer freezing days mean plants can bloom earlier and longer.
“Pollen season is starting earlier, and it's getting worse because there's more pollen in the air,” said William Anderleg, an associate professor at the University of Utah. told CBS NewsHe pointed out the heat as “one of the biggest factors.”
A recent study authored by Anderegg found that pollen levels increased by 21% between 1990 and 2018.
Here's what you need to know about this year's pollen season.
Pollen scattering amount in spring 2024
He is an allergist and Loyola drug allergy countSaid Associated Press She typically starts looking at pollen counts in the Chicago area in April. But when she peeked at the data in mid-February, she found that tree pollen had already reached “moderate” levels.
“This season has been really tough,” Shah said. “It was certainly a pretty mild winter, but I didn't think it would happen this quickly.”
Is the situation getting worse in certain cities?
According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Annual ranking, here are the top five most difficult cities to live in if you have allergies this year. Wichita, Kansas. Virginia Beach, Virginia. Greenville, South Carolina. Dallas; and Oklahoma City.
This is based on over-the-counter medication usage, pollen levels, and the number of allergists available.
Where does pollen come from?
Pollen is released by trees, grass, and weeds, explains Dr. Neil Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group.
“So pollen is generated outside your home, but pollen can also come inside your home,” he said. CBS News Sacramento. “Understand that when you go outside and breathe that air, you're exposing yourself to pollen. So the longer pollen stays in your body, nose, eyes, and sinuses, the more likely you are to react. ” and they make me feel bad. ”
So if you suffer from allergies due to high pollen outdoors, Parikh says there are a few steps you can take after coming indoors, including showering, changing your clothes, and flushing your sinuses with saline. We are proposing.
HEPA air purifier It also helps remove pollen that comes into your home from outside, he says.
Can seasonal allergies cause fever, cough, headache, and sore throat?
According to Parikh, you should be aware of the following allergy symptoms:
- Nasal congestion
- snot
- sneeze
- itchy eyes
- cough
of cleveland clinic says Allergies can cause a sore throat due to postnasal drip, where secretions from the nose run down the back of the throat.
According to , allergens can also cause sinus headaches even if you don't have other allergy symptoms. American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. This is caused by swelling in the sinuses that blocks the openings, prevents drainage, and increases pressure.
However, fever is not a symptom allergic.
“If you have a runny or stuffy nose and a fever, you may have sinusitis. Sinusitis is caused by bacteria or viruses, not allergies,” the association notes.
