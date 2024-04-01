Second measles case may have infected others in Carlsbad, Encinitas – NBC 7 San Diego





A second case of measles has been reported in San Diego, and San Diego County health officials are warning residents of Encinitas and Carlsbad that they may have been exposed to the once-eradicated potentially deadly virus. . A 47-year-old resident who recently traveled abroad was hospitalized with measles, becoming the county's second case of the year, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported Sunday. Other locations that may have been exposed include Naked Cafe, Ralph's Market and Tin Leaf Fresh Kitchen Trader Joe's in Carlsbad and Encinitas. See below for a complete list of locations and times where exposure may have occurred. “Staff from the County Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch's Immunization Division are working with Scripps Encinitas Hospital and Scripps Coastal Medical Center to identify and follow up with patients and staff,” HHSA News stated in the release. “Additionally, the County Public Health Department is working with multiple facilities listed below, and potentially other facilities, to identify and follow-up with potentially exposed employees.” The first measles case of the year was confirmed in a 1-year-old child who had also recently traveled abroad, but the cases are not believed to be related, HHSA said. of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The CDC issued the advisory in late March in response to an increase in measles cases nationwide. The agency is appealing to the public to ensure their children receive the measles vaccine. “It's a highly contagious virus. It's airborne, so it can travel long distances. If someone with measles walks into a room with 100 people who don't have immunity, 90 of those 100 people will be infected. “People can get measles,” said Dr. Edmund Milder of Rady Children's Hospital. This year so far, CDC says There have been 97 confirmed cases in 18 states, with about half of the cases being children under the age of five. This number is up from 58 cases on March 19, which was already equal to the number of infections in all of 2023. More than 70% of cases occurred in people who were unvaccinated or had received only one dose of MMR vaccine, while vaccination status was unknown in 25% of cases. Only 5% of people infected this year have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Vaccine coverage among kindergarteners has fallen from 95% in 2019 to 93% in early 2022, leaving about 250,000 kindergarteners vulnerable to measles each year, according to CDC data. California has the highest vaccination rate in the nation, with an estimated 96.5% of people vaccinated. According to the CDC, children should receive their first MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age. If your child is traveling abroad, you can postpone it for up to six months. Exposure may have occurred in the following locations: March 22, 2024 naked cafe 288 N El Camino Real, Suite C

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ralph's market 125 N. El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

10:30am – 1:30pm March 23, 2024 Leo Mullen Sports Park 951 Via Cantebria

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 1pm to 4pm

March 24, 2024 trader joe's 115 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 11am to 1:30pm

Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses 1821 S Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 6pm to 9pm

March 25, 2024 tin leaf fresh kitchen 6985 El Camino Real #108

Carlsbad, CA 92009

From 1pm to 4pm

ralph's market 125 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 2pm to 5pm

March 28, 2024 Scripps Coastal Medical Center Encinitas 477 N El Camino Real

CA92024

From 8:45am to 11:30am

March 29-30, 2024 Scripps Encinitas Hospital Emergency Department 354 Santa Fe Drive

Encinitas, CA 92024

From 4:10 pm on March 29, 2024 to 1:30 am on March 30, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/carlsbad-encinitas-establishments-may-have-had-measles-exposure-from-san-diegos-2nd-case/3476616/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos