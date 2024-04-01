Health
Australians warned to get tested or prepare as 1,000 more cancer cases could occur over next 10 years
A new study by Australian researchers has found that the country's health system could be inundated with more than 1,000 new cancer patients over the next six years unless testing rates increase.
The report examines the impact of COVID-19 disruptions, including lockdowns, on bowel cancer testing, diagnosis and treatment in Australia, and finds testing rates are declining across the country.
The study was published by PLOS One and conducted by researchers from the University of New South Wales, the Daffodil Center and the Cancer Council of New South Wales.
what happened?
Bowel cancer is one of only three cancers in Australia for which there is a national screening program.
It is one of the most common forms of cancer and can be fatal if not detected and treated early.
Lead researcher Joachim Worthington says the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on how Australia's health system deals with the disease and his team has set out to understand why. He said he did.
“At the end of March 2020, we had no idea what was going to happen with hospitals and national testing programs,” he said.
“We were looking at what would happen if these cancer screening programs were discontinued.
“The main concern was that people with these cancers were lying undetected because they weren't using health services.”
Dr. Worthington, in collaboration with Canadian researchers, has begun modeling the impact of COVID-19 disruptions on colorectal cancer prevention, testing, diagnosis, and treatment.
“Official statistics show that fewer people are completing bowel screening tests,” he said.
“We also have official statistics showing delays in cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.”
What do the numbers tell us?
The report says the disruption caused by the pandemic could result in 234 additional cancer cases and 1,186 deaths in Australia between 2020 and 2030.
“In Australia, COVID-19 disruptions were projected to increase mortality by 2.4% compared to a scenario without screening disruptions or delays in diagnostic treatment,” the report said.
The study found that Australia has seen a 7% reduction in screenings, an 11.7% reduction in diagnoses and an up to 7% reduction in treatments across cancer control data during COVID-19. There was found.
Despite the conflicting results, Dr. Worthington also said the team worked together to model what “relief” might look like for patients.
That is, what will start to happen when Australians return to regular bowel cancer screening and testing.
If the restrictions are eased, Australia would record 842 deaths instead of the expected 1,186, the report said.
What can Australians do?
“It's a simple test, but only 40 per cent of Australians have had it,” Dr Worthington said.
“There is certainly scope for more people to get tested or get tested again, even if they lose that habit due to the pandemic.
“It wasn't that long ago that we didn't have this testing program, and for many cancers we don't have the opportunity to detect them early.
“At a wider government level, we want to highlight the importance of the bowel cancer screening program and ensure that it is as resilient as possible should further disruption occur again in the future. thinking about.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-02/covid-impact-on-cancer-diagnosis/103655054
