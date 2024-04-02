Detecting frontotemporal dementia with smartphone test

An observational study shows that a cognitive test administered through a mobile application (app) on a smartphone accurately and reliably detected frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD), also known as frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Shown.

According to Adam Stafaloni, Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and his co-authors, the smartphone test has moderate to excellent internal consistency and test-retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficients range from 0.77 to 0.95). It is said that it showed

The researchers reported that validity was supported by strong associations between smartphone test data and disease severity, brain volume, and neuropsychological measures. JAMA network open. Smartphone measures were also more sensitive to early stages of familial FTD.

FTD is a heterogeneous group of dementias with progressive atrophy involving the frontal or temporal lobes, or both. The average age of onset is between the mid-50s and 60s. Approximately 15% to 30% of cases have a genetic cause.

This disorder has attracted attention due to a case brought on by a family member. actor bruce willis Diagnosis announced in 2023. New artistic skills It has also been reported in some FTD patients, particularly those with primary progressive aphasia.

Staffaroni et al. noted that FTD can be difficult to diagnose, which hinders recruitment for clinical trials.

“Most patients with FTD are diagnosed relatively late in the disease because they are young and their symptoms are mistaken for psychiatric disorders,” co-author Adam Boxer, MD, also of UCSF, said in a statement. “We hear from families that they often suspect that their loved one has FTD long before doctors agree on a diagnosis.”

The study was conducted from January 2019 to July 2023 with 360 participants, who were divided into a discovery cohort (258 people) and a validation cohort (102 people). The mean age was 54.0 years, and 58.1% were female.

Of the 329 participants with available data on disease stage, 195 had asymptomatic or preclinical FTD, 66 had prodromal FTD, and 68 had symptomatic FTD.

Participants were enrolled through 18 centers of the North American FTLD Research Consortium (ALLFTD), I was asked to complete the test remotely using my phone. They performed executive function and associative memory tasks three times over two weeks using a mobile app.

Cognitive tasks were self-administered without supervision in a predefined order. Research partners of symptomatic FTD participants were nearby to help with the app, but were asked not to assist with the test. Tests included an adaptive associative memory task and a gamified version of a classic executive function paradigm.

Smartphone testing was associated with disease severity (r range, 0.38-0.59), criterion-standard neuropsychological tests (r range, 0.40–0.66), and brain volume (standardized β range, 0.34–0.50).

The test also accurately differentiated participants with dementia from controls, with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.93 (95% CI 0.90-0.96), which was faster than the initial Montreal Cognitive Assessment (AUC 0.68, AUC 0.68). was more sensitive to symptoms (AUC 0.82). z -2.49 in comparison, P=0.01).

Reliability and validity results were similar in both the discovery and validation cohorts. Pre-clinical her FTD patients carrying the pathogenic variant performed significantly worse than non-carrier family controls on three app tasks, but not on a combination of traditional neuropsychological measures was.

The researchers acknowledged that the study had limitations. Validation analyzes focused on initial task exposure, and future research will consider whether repeated measurements improve reliability and sensitivity. The majority of participants were white and college educated, and the results may not apply to other groups.

The researchers worked with a software company that developed a smartphone platform to test memory and executive function and assess voice recordings and body movements. They have no plans to release their mobile app to the public, but they are seeing potential in clinical trials.

“Ultimately, this app could be used to monitor treatment efficacy and replace many or most in-person visits to clinical trial sites,” Stafaroni said.

disclosure This research was supported by the NIH, the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association, the Bluefield Project for the Treatment of FTD, the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, and the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation. Mr. Staffaroni reported being a co-inventor of four ALLFTD mobile application tasks (not analyzed in this study) and receiving licensing fees from Datacubed Health. He has received research support from the NIH's National Institute on Aging, the Bluefield Project for the Treatment of FTD, the Alzheimer's Association, the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation, the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, and Alector Inc, Eli Lilly and Company. Consulting for Prevail Therapeutics and Passage. Bio Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Coauthors reported relationships with nonprofit organizations and industry. Primary information JAMA network open Source reference: Staffaroni AM, et al. “Reliability and validity of smartphone cognition tests for frontotemporal lobar degeneration” JAMA Netw Open DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.4266.