



of Centers for Disease Control and PreventionThe latest data on new HIV infections in the South East paints an alarming picture of the ongoing health crisis in the South East. Metro Atlanta ranked third behind Memphis and Miami with more than 1,500 new cases reported in 2021. “HIV infections are on the rise in the South, and we know that Atlanta has one of the highest numbers of cases in the South,” Fulton County Commissioner Jeff Cheek said. Elimination of HIV. New cases accounted for more than half of the 2,371 cases reported in Georgia in 2021. Cheek pointed to stigma surrounding the virus and access to treatment as ongoing issues contributing to these high numbers. “We don't have enough health insurance for anyone, not just people with HIV. That's why we look to Medicaid expansion to think about what we can do to help people. That's very important,” he explained. for Atlanta's prosperity Co-founder Larry Scott Walker said the numbers were concerning, but not a huge shock. “I'm uncomfortable with it and saddened by it, but also motivated by it…My work is driven by it…Georgia is one of the 10 states that didn't expand Medicaid. “It's not surprising given the fact that one,” he said. Scott Walker, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2007, said he helped found Thrive with the goal of meeting the needs of patients in Georgia and across the country who have limited access to resources. “We wanted to do something that was centered around Black culture, centered around Black queer men…We wanted to increase the rate of undiscovery in our community…Stigma reduces conversations with friends. ” he said. He told FOX 5 he is taking these conversations to Capitol Hill and lobbying for improvements to the health care system. Cheek said the numbers are alarming, but also said his office is seeing an increase in people taking the medications needed to slow the spread of the virus. “The number of people entering the country and being subject to repression has increased by 6%, moving the needle in the right direction,” he said. Scott Walker said he plans to continue advocating for Medicaid expansion at the state and national level. For more information on how to connect to resources in metro Atlanta, click here.

