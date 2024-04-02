Health
OC Hospital's new device targets cancerous tumors – NBC Los Angeles
Orange County doctors are hopeful that a new breakthrough device could change cancer treatment as we know it.
The device is said to blast tumor cells with pulsed sonic energy, and experts say the technology could become the holy grail in the fight against cancer.
There are only eight devices in the world, one of which is at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.
When Michael Farris, a father of three, turned 50, he was in the prime of his life. Or so he thought.
After celebrating her birthday at Mammoth with her domestic partner Stephanie, Faris decided to schedule a routine checkup.
“I was an active cyclist and road rider,” Faris said. “I run at least 100 miles three to four days a week.”
“So, I turned 50 at the end of 2022. It's time to schedule my 50-year-old colonoscopy in January 2023,” Faris said.
The results were not what Faris had imagined.
“During the surgery, they discovered a tumor, what appeared to be a cancerous tumor,” Faris said. “A subsequent CT scan revealed that the metastases to the liver were quite advanced.”
Scans revealed that the tumor had taken up more than 90% of Faris's liver. Even though Faris didn't have cancer in her family and she was showing little to no symptoms, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
“So it hit me and my family like a ton of bricks,” Faris said of her diagnosis. “I have three sons, ages 16 to 21. Yeah, it's been a lot of trouble.”
Dr. Ahmad Abbas, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Providence Mission Hospital and one of Dr. Faris' specialists, sees metastatic cancer in young patients between the ages of 30 and 40, and screening typically does not begin until age 45. He said it would not be done.
“In his case, there was damage to multiple areas of the liver that made surgery virtually impossible,” Abbas said.
Chemotherapy helped prevent new tumors from forming, but it was only a few weeks ago that Faris was treated with a new device, the HistoSonics Edison system, which essentially destroys tumor cells. Because he was young and doctors could not perform surgery, doctors thought Faris could be a good candidate for this new technology.
“You can probably think of this in the same way as lithotripsy for kidney stones,” said Dr. Kevin Burns, director of interventional radiology at Providence Mission Hospital. He also performed surgery on Faris.
“They basically shatter. It's basically a mechanical force that destroys all the cells, and all the cells liquefy or explode,” Burns said.
The machine, located at the hospital's Leonard Cancer Institute, is just one of eight in the world. Faris said he was one of the first patients to be treated for one of the tumors. His doctors hope the tumor will shrink, and they also hope the technology will help treat many of his other tumors.
“The body can learn how to kill tumors, cause tumors to regress or shrink, even without treatment,” Burns said, adding, “This is the holy grail of cancer treatment.” says.
Faris knows that her cancer treatment is part of a long journey and encourages everyone to get tested for colon cancer early.
“My hope for myself is to live as long as possible and be happy with my sons, you know?” Faris said. “I think I'll catch up eventually, but until then I feel good. The days are long and the hours are short, so I want to enjoy every day.”
