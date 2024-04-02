Health
Complete guide to allergy treatment
With tree pollen levels already reaching peak levels in some parts of the United States, now is the time to start preparing for and treating your spring allergy symptoms.
But before you head to the pharmacy, consider some home remedies. If you must resort to medication, here's what you need to know about the different pills, sprays, and injections available.
front line defense
Doctors recommend first trying to limit exposure to things that trigger allergic reactions, such as spring tree pollen.
You can monitor pollen levels in your area with a weather or allergy app, or with a site like: National Allergy Bureau. If your numbers are high, doctors recommend closing windows, wearing a well-fitting mask when outdoors, and showering and changing your clothes when you get home. Pets can also bring in pollen from outdoors, so keep pets out of your bedroom and wash your clothes regularly. Once indoors, you can also rinse your nose with a saline spray or neti pot.
“It's a painstaking process, but I feel it's very helpful to the people involved in this work,” said Dr. Neeta Ogden, a New Jersey-based allergist.
nasal spray
Dr. John Maffei, a primary care physician at UCLA Health who often treats allergy patients, says that for patients with moderate or severe seasonal allergies, the most effective treatment is usually a nasal corticosteroid spray. He said there is.
These include fluticasone (Flonase), budesonide (Benacort), triamcinolone (Nasacort), and mometasone (Nasonex).
Allergens cause irritation of the nose, eyes, throat, and sometimes airways. “The topical steroids are calming down the inflammation in the area,” Mafi said. Nasal sprays are considered low risk because they are not absorbed systemically like steroids, he added.
Aim the nozzle toward your ear for maximum effectiveness and avoid side effects such as nosebleeds. Because steroids take several days to take effect, doctors recommend using steroids one to two weeks before pollen season until pollen counts have decreased.
antihistamines
Antihistamines reduce itching and inflammation produced by histamine, a chemical released by immune cells when triggered by an allergen. It can be taken as a pill, nasal spray, or eye drops. These are fast-acting and are most effective when taken as needed, such as on days when symptoms are particularly severe.
“It may be something like a rescue therapy,” says Dr. Farah Khan, an allergist and immunologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
For itchy, watery eyes, antihistamine eye drops (often combined with nasal sprays) tend to work best, Dr. Mafi says.
Dr. Rita Kachuru, chief of clinical allergy and immunology at UCLA Health, says oral antihistamines can be effective when multiple symptoms are present, including itchy eyes, stuffy nose, and hives.
in 2020, a special committee of physicians that issues allergy treatment guidelines that recommend against the use of “first generation” oral antihistamines, such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl), especially for chronic allergic rhinitis. The group cited negative side effects including sedation, disability and increased risk of dementia.
Doctors say that the “second-generation” oral antihistamines loratadine (Claritin), cetirizine (Zyrtec), and fexofenadine (Allegra) do not cause drowsiness in most people, but fexofenadine causes patients to feel drowsy. said to be the least likely to experience it. These pills can cause side effects such as dry eyes and mouth, and constipation.
If an antihistamine causes unpleasant side effects or stops working, your doctor may recommend trying another antihistamine.
nasal decongestant
Some antihistamines, such as Claritin D and Allegra D, are combined with pseudoephedrine (Sudafed). Doctors do not recommend products containing pseudoephedrine for children at all. Also, it is not recommended for adults to use it continuously for more than a few days as it may increase heart rate and blood pressure.
Mr Kachuru also warned against the use of the nasal decongestant oxymetazoline (Afrin). Symptoms may be alleviated, she says, but over time, more drugs are needed to get the same response. And stopping the drug can cause inflammation, which can make it difficult to breathe through the nose, she says.
immunotherapy
If your symptoms worsen, interfere with your daily life, cause other health problems, or don't respond to medications, your doctor recommends seeing a board-certified allergist. Ogden said patients often come to her when they can no longer tolerate taking medication for months on end.
“Then we talk about starting allergy shots,” she said.
Allergy shots give you gradually higher doses of the protein you're allergic to, teaching your immune system to tolerate it. This treatment is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is usually covered by insurance. Shown to significantly reduce symptoms and drug useand its effect May last several years After treatment is completed.
Sublingual immunotherapy, in which a pill containing the allergen is placed under the tongue, is also an option. The FDA has approved tablets for ragweed, grass, and dust mites.
Both forms of immunotherapy require a significant time investment, typically 3 to 5 years. Scientists are investigating other options. As climate change and air pollution worsen allergy symptoms, Ogden said, “I think immunotherapy is where we end up.”
Agrawal is a freelance writer. This article was published in the New York Times.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/health/story/2024-04-02/a-complete-guide-to-allergy-treatments
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Complete guide to allergy treatment
- Pakistani court suspends Imran Khan's prison sentence in state gifts case – Breaking News
- Former President Donald Trump stops in Grand Rapids Tuesday
- West Hollywood Celebrates National Poetry Month with Vibrant Events
- Rohleder leads Aces men's golf after the first day of the Don Benbow Butler Spring Invitational
- Xi Jinping Net Worth – KahawaTungu
- Women in Hollywood who are open about their single status
- China needs a better innovation ecosystem by Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng
- Germany partially decriminalizes cannabis BBC News
- Boao Forum organizes a sub-forum on religious harmony and mutual learning between civilizations
- Class BigQueryError (2.38.1) | Java Client Library | Google Cloud
- PTI founder acquitted in another case