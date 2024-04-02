Complete guide to allergy treatment

With tree pollen levels already reaching peak levels in some parts of the United States, now is the time to start preparing for and treating your spring allergy symptoms.

But before you head to the pharmacy, consider some home remedies. If you must resort to medication, here's what you need to know about the different pills, sprays, and injections available.

front line defense

Doctors recommend first trying to limit exposure to things that trigger allergic reactions, such as spring tree pollen.

You can monitor pollen levels in your area with a weather or allergy app, or with a site like: National Allergy Bureau. If your numbers are high, doctors recommend closing windows, wearing a well-fitting mask when outdoors, and showering and changing your clothes when you get home. Pets can also bring in pollen from outdoors, so keep pets out of your bedroom and wash your clothes regularly. Once indoors, you can also rinse your nose with a saline spray or neti pot.

“It's a painstaking process, but I feel it's very helpful to the people involved in this work,” said Dr. Neeta Ogden, a New Jersey-based allergist.

nasal spray

Dr. John Maffei, a primary care physician at UCLA Health who often treats allergy patients, says that for patients with moderate or severe seasonal allergies, the most effective treatment is usually a nasal corticosteroid spray. He said there is.

These include fluticasone (Flonase), budesonide (Benacort), triamcinolone (Nasacort), and mometasone (Nasonex).

Allergens cause irritation of the nose, eyes, throat, and sometimes airways. “The topical steroids are calming down the inflammation in the area,” Mafi said. Nasal sprays are considered low risk because they are not absorbed systemically like steroids, he added.

Aim the nozzle toward your ear for maximum effectiveness and avoid side effects such as nosebleeds. Because steroids take several days to take effect, doctors recommend using steroids one to two weeks before pollen season until pollen counts have decreased.

antihistamines

Antihistamines reduce itching and inflammation produced by histamine, a chemical released by immune cells when triggered by an allergen. It can be taken as a pill, nasal spray, or eye drops. These are fast-acting and are most effective when taken as needed, such as on days when symptoms are particularly severe.

“It may be something like a rescue therapy,” says Dr. Farah Khan, an allergist and immunologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

For itchy, watery eyes, antihistamine eye drops (often combined with nasal sprays) tend to work best, Dr. Mafi says.

Dr. Rita Kachuru, chief of clinical allergy and immunology at UCLA Health, says oral antihistamines can be effective when multiple symptoms are present, including itchy eyes, stuffy nose, and hives.

in 2020, a special committee of physicians that issues allergy treatment guidelines that recommend against the use of “first generation” oral antihistamines, such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl), especially for chronic allergic rhinitis. The group cited negative side effects including sedation, disability and increased risk of dementia.

Doctors say that the “second-generation” oral antihistamines loratadine (Claritin), cetirizine (Zyrtec), and fexofenadine (Allegra) do not cause drowsiness in most people, but fexofenadine causes patients to feel drowsy. said to be the least likely to experience it. These pills can cause side effects such as dry eyes and mouth, and constipation.

If an antihistamine causes unpleasant side effects or stops working, your doctor may recommend trying another antihistamine.

nasal decongestant

Some antihistamines, such as Claritin D and Allegra D, are combined with pseudoephedrine (Sudafed). Doctors do not recommend products containing pseudoephedrine for children at all. Also, it is not recommended for adults to use it continuously for more than a few days as it may increase heart rate and blood pressure.

Mr Kachuru also warned against the use of the nasal decongestant oxymetazoline (Afrin). Symptoms may be alleviated, she says, but over time, more drugs are needed to get the same response. And stopping the drug can cause inflammation, which can make it difficult to breathe through the nose, she says.

immunotherapy

If your symptoms worsen, interfere with your daily life, cause other health problems, or don't respond to medications, your doctor recommends seeing a board-certified allergist. Ogden said patients often come to her when they can no longer tolerate taking medication for months on end.

“Then we talk about starting allergy shots,” she said.

Allergy shots give you gradually higher doses of the protein you're allergic to, teaching your immune system to tolerate it. This treatment is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is usually covered by insurance. Shown to significantly reduce symptoms and drug useand its effect May last several years After treatment is completed.

Sublingual immunotherapy, in which a pill containing the allergen is placed under the tongue, is also an option. The FDA has approved tablets for ragweed, grass, and dust mites.

Both forms of immunotherapy require a significant time investment, typically 3 to 5 years. Scientists are investigating other options. As climate change and air pollution worsen allergy symptoms, Ogden said, “I think immunotherapy is where we end up.”

Agrawal is a freelance writer. This article was published in the New York Times.