Post-COVID-19 syndrome: common symptoms and how to know if you have it





If you experience new or recurrent symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for several weeks, you may be suffering from post-coronavirus syndrome (also known as long-term coronavirus). Find out about common (and not-so-common) symptoms after COVID-19, whether you're still contagious, and whether you should get the COVID-19 vaccine. How to know if you have post-COVID-19 syndrome pulmonologist John Dickinson, MD, PhDhas treated many patients suffering from post-corona syndrome. “Post-COVID-19 is defined as new or current symptoms that persist for more than eight weeks after initial infection, and the individual no longer tests positive,” Dr. Dickinson explains. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) long distance transporter, also known as COVID-19 survivors, can experience very different post-COVID-19 symptoms. Post-COVID-19 symptoms often come and go. Common symptoms after coronavirus infection chest pain

cough

shortness of breath (hypoxia)

fatigue or feeling tired

Decreased concentration (brain fog)

can not sleep Less common symptoms after coronavirus infection anxiety or depression

dizzy

I feel dizzy

hair removal

headache

Palpitations (palpitations)

joint or muscle pain

loss of taste or smell

Numbness or tingling in fingers and toes

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

upset stomach mental health concerns Anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and PTSD have been reported. More than 30% of COVID-19 survivors. “As a pulmonologist, many of the patients I see are ICU survivors, so some of my patients have PTSD from near-death experiences in the ICU. was traumatic for those people,” Dr. Dickinson said. However, some people stay home throughout their illness and begin to experience mental health issues. “The dilemma of this post-COVID-19 situation is that many people have never been hospitalized, yet they continue to have symptoms that are distressing to them,” Dr. Dickinson says. “They often feel like no one understands them. They go to the doctor and have tests and X-rays done, which is normal. They feel like no one understands what they're doing.” Are people contagious after COVID-19? Typically, long-haulers' polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after four weeks are negative, meaning they are not contagious. A person is determined to be infectious (and quarantine ends) only if the PCR test results in a negative result. Should post-COVID-19 people get vaccinated? “I recommend that post-COVID patients receive the vaccine,” Dr. Dickinson said. “Generally, we recommend waiting three months after initial infection to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.” Whether the COVID-19 vaccine will help resolve post-COVID-19 symptoms? We don't know yet, but it will prevent reinfection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nebraskamed.com/health/conditions-and-services/post-covid-syndrome-common-symptoms-and-how-to-know-if-you-have-it

