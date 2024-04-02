



At a glance Scientists have identified a specific subtype of bacteria involved in periodontal disease that may promote the growth of colorectal tumors.

The results suggest that treatments targeting these bacteria within tumors may help reduce the severity of some colorectal cancers. Colorectal cancer (cancer of the colon and rectum) is the fourth most common cancer in the nation. The incidence of colorectal cancer among young adults is increasing, although overall incidence rates are steadily decreasing due to improved screening techniques. Researchers have been working hard to figure out the cause. Bacteria involved in periodontal disease, Fusobacterium nucleatumhas also been found in some colorectal cancer tumors. F. nucleatum It is rarely found in the intestines of healthy people. Colorectal tumors harboring these bacteria are associated with more cancer recurrence and worse patient outcomes than tumors without these bacteria. However, it is unclear how much of a role bacteria play in causing tumor growth. F. nucleatum They are normally present at low levels in the oral cavity, but they can multiply and, along with other microorganisms, cause inflammation and cause gum and periodontal disease. Over time, this inflammation can lead to destruction of the bone and tissue that supports the tooth, resulting in tooth loss. Years of research have linked periodontal disease to other conditions throughout the body, such as heart, kidney, autoimmune diseases, and even some cancers. However, in most cases, scientists still do not fully understand the extent to which periodontal disease contributes to the cause of these symptoms. Led by a research team funded by the NIH. Martha Zepeda Rivera, Susan Bulman, and Christopher D. Johnston of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center made a careful genetic comparison between the two. F. nucleatum one from a colorectal tumor and one from a healthy mouth.They analyzed the genomes of 80 people F. nucleatum Strains from the mouths of people without cancer and 55 strains from tumors of colorectal cancer patients. The results of this study were published on March 20, 2024. Nature. The research team discovered that the following variants exist: F. nucleatumcalled Crucian carp, were more likely to be present in colorectal tumors. Further analysis revealed that there are two distinct types. Crucian carp. Both were present in her mouth, but only one type was called hers. Crucian carp C2 was associated with colorectal cancer. When researchers infected mice with intestinal inflammation (an animal model for colitis) with these two viruses, they found that F. nucleatumfound that mice were infected. Crucian carp C2 developed more tumors than those infected with other types. How these bacteria travel from the mouth to the colon is still poorly understood. However, researchers showed that: Crucian carp C2 can survive longer than other types of C2 under acidic conditions, such as those found in the intestines. Crucian carp. This suggests that bacteria may travel along a direct route through the gastrointestinal tract. “We have identified the precise bacterial lineage associated with colorectal cancer, and that knowledge is essential for developing effective prevention and treatment strategies,” says Dr. Johnston. Future research could test whether specifically targeting F. nucleatum In colorectal tumors, patient outcomes can be improved.Clinicians may also be able to screen someday Crucian carp C2 identifies colorectal tumors that are likely to be aggressive. —Written by Dr. Vanessa McMains

References: A distinct Fusobacterium nucleatum clade dominates the colorectal cancer niche. Zepeda-Rivera M, Minot SS, Buzek H, Wu H, Blanco-Migüez A, Mangi P, Jones DS, Lacourse KD, Wu Y, McMahon EF, Park SN, Lim YK, Kempczinski AG, Willis AD, Cotton SL. , Yost[ PubMed ][ 相互参照 ]Sicinska SC, Sicinska E, Kook JK, Dewhirst FE, Segata N, Bullman S, Johnston CD. Nature. March 20, 2024. doi: 10.1038/s41586-024-07182-w. Online ahead of print. PMID: 38509359.

Funding: NIH's National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), and Office of the Director (OD). W. M. Keck Research Foundation; Washington Research Foundation; Bio and Medical Technology Development Program, Korea.

