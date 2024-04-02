E-cigarette users are 20% more likely to develop heart failure: study





People who use e-cigarettes are 19 percent more likely to develop heart failure than those who have never used e-cigarettes, a new study published Tuesday found. This data point was included in one of the largest prospective studies to date on the association between e-cigarettes and heart failure.of findings This research is being presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Sessions. According to an ACC press release, the researchers used a survey and the All of Us national survey of adults conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) with 175,667 study participants. We reviewed the data. The average age of the participants was 52 years old, and 60.5% were women. . They found that 3,242 participants developed heart failure, with a median follow-up of 45 months. In determining that people who used e-cigarettes even once were 19 percent more likely to develop heart failure than those who never used e-cigarettes, researchers considered demographic and socio-economic differences, as well as heart disease. risk factors, and people's past and current substance use. This also includes alcohol and tobacco products. Researchers found that the association between e-cigarette use and heart failure did not vary by age, gender, or smoking status. The study adds to previous research conducted in animals showing that vaping signals can affect the heart and cause changes associated with heart failure, ACC said. However, the researchers say these studies are not conclusive in assessing a direct association and are due to limitations in the studies and their sample sizes. “A growing body of research is linking e-cigarettes to adverse effects, and we now know that they may not be as safe as previously thought,” said lead author of the study and an intern at MedStar Health in Baltimore. Yakubu Bene Alhassan, a medical doctor, said in a statement. “The difference we saw was considerable. It's worth considering the impact on your health, especially your heart health.” Electronic nicotine products have often been touted as a safer alternative to smoking, but research is beginning to show there may be reason to be concerned about potential negative health effects. Although traditional cigarettes have been on the decline in popularity over the past few decades, e-cigarettes and vaping remain popular among young people and people looking to quit traditional cigarettes. “I think this study is long overdue, especially given how much attention e-cigarettes have received,” Bene-Alhassan said in a statement. “We don't want to wait too long until we finally find out that it can be harmful, but by then a lot of the harm may have already been done. As research progresses, there are potential health implications. As we learn more about the impact of the virus, information will be improved and made available to the public.”

