What Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z need to know





CLEVELAND, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and today we're looking at a spike in colon cancer cases, especially in people under 50. Colon cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in men. It is the second leading cause in women under the age of 50. The average age of diagnosis is 67 years old, but why are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s more likely to be infected? It is expected to become the leading cause of cancer death in people under 50 years of age. Researchers now want to know why. Carmen Sussman says: So when all this happened, it was a heart-wrenching shock. ” Colon cancer was never on Carmen's mind. He was 46 years old, married with two young daughters, and was on a roll. Carmen says: We walked every day. ” Carmen, like most young patients, wasn't initially surprised by her symptoms. “I just think it's because of what I ate yesterday or something like that,” Carmen explains. But it was something much worse…colon cancer. Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say colon cancer has a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea and weight loss, and can go undetected for months or even years. “We've found that in younger people, when colorectal cancer is diagnosed, it's diagnosed at a more advanced stage,” said Dr. David Liska, a colorectal surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic. One in three people diagnosed under the age of 50 have a family history, but research shows that what you eat matters. “Two diets that are consistently shown to increase the risk of colorectal cancer are a diet high in red meat and excessive alcohol consumption,” Dr. Liska explains. Researchers at the University of California, San Diego have found that a high-fat diet alters gut bacteria, alters digestive molecules, causes inflammation, and increases the likelihood of colorectal cancer. “The earlier you catch colon cancer, the more likely it is to be cured,” explains Dale Shepherd, M.D., an oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic. Carmen said, “So I think the most important thing for them to do is just listen to their body and not say it's nothing because it could be something.'' Please don't think so.” The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that adults ages 45 to 75 be screened for colon cancer. Although colonoscopies remain the gold standard for colon cancer screening, home tests such as Cologuard can also be used to detect signs of colon cancer. These tests are usually less expensive than colonoscopies and require no preparation. The good news is that Americans are more likely to survive a cancer diagnosis than people a generation ago. The five-year survival rate has improved from 49% in the 1970s to 68% today. Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, producer. Roque Correa, editor, Kirk Manson, videographer. source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4666003/ https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/colorectal-cancer/risk-factors-and-prevention#:~:text=Age.,and%20for%20women%20is%2069 https://dailynews.ascopubs.org/do/s-driving-rise-colon-cancer-young-socials?intcmp=cc_ascodn_dn_jan2023_site_homepage_all__glob_011223_021023_expper__aware_image-text_jan2023 https://www.cancercenter.com/community/blog/2023/01/cancer-survival-rates-are-improving#:~:text=Overall%2C%20the%20rate%20dropped%20from,currently%20sits%20at %2068%20 percent Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.



