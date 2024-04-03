Wound treatment gel fights the fight against antimicrobial resistance





Hydrogels are popular for use in skin diseases and tissue engineering. These polymer-based biocompatible materials aid in their ability to retain water, deliver drugs to the wound, and biodegrade. However, they are complex to manufacture and are not very resistant to external forces such as friction with clothing, sheets, and wound dressings. Also, because they are inherently unable to fight bacterial infections, they are often injected with antibiotics and metal ions that can cause antibiotic resistance and adverse effects on cell growth.

In a paper published this week, APL materialAIP Publishing researchers have created a hydrogel that is easy to synthesize, contains natural antibiotic properties, and promotes cell growth. “Diabetes may have skin scars that are difficult to heal due to their metabolic disease,” said author Jin Sun. “Patients may try to treat wounds with topical medications such as erythromycin, which may be initially effective but may not provide relief in the long term. This is due to antibiotic resistance. It could be.” Using the common hydrogel Gel-MA, we added the amino acid polylysine and platelet-rich plasma to create properties suitable for wound care. The result is a hydrogel that is stronger, expands in wounds, lasts longer, kills bacteria, and creates a healthy environment for new cells to grow. “The hydrogel continuously releases polylysine to the wound surface, continuously inhibiting bacterial growth,” Sun said. “We chose ε-polylysine because it inhibits bacterial growth, can solve the problem of antibiotic overuse and drug resistance, and does not affect cell growth or development. It also plays an antibacterial role. It can be combined with methacrylic acid gelatin, increasing the mechanical strength of the hydrogel.” In tests with E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus, the bacteria that cause staph infections, the hydrogel damaged the bacterial cell membrane and caused bacterial cell death. For healthy cells, inclusion of platelet-rich plasma releases growth factors and increases viable cells. “The most interesting and exciting moment for me was when we mixed polylysine with a platelet-rich plasma solution to see if we could form a hydrogel under UV irradiation,” Sun said. The experiment was successful and showed that instead of having to repeatedly freeze and thaw for up to eight hours to cure, the hydrogel could be cured under a UV lamp for 30 seconds. “As a dermatology clinician and researcher, I have an obligation to provide better care to my patients,” Sun said. “Patients with chronically infected wounds and metabolic diseases such as diabetes, malnutrition, and other diseases, as well as patients who are bedridden for long periods of time, will benefit from this solution.”

