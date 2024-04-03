Certain gut bacteria lower cholesterol and heart disease risk • Earth.com

change of intestinal flora It is thought to be associated with a variety of health problems, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, and inflammatory bowel disease.Recent discoveries by researchers at Broad Institute In collaboration with MIT and Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospitalelucidated the influence of the gut microbiota on cardiovascular diseases.

This study revealed that certain gut bacteria metabolize cholesterol and may lower cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease.

Bacteria that absorb cholesterol

Experts analyzed the metabolites and microbial genomes of more than 1,400 participants. Framingham Heart Research – I have been considering cardiovascular disease Decades of risk factors.

The researchers Oscilibacter Bacteria absorb cholesterol from the environment and metabolize it, resulting in lower cholesterol levels in people with high concentrations of these bacteria in their intestines.

Potential for microbiome-targeted interventions

Additionally, experts have identified specific mechanisms that such bacteria may be using for decomposition. cholesterol. The findings suggest that interventions targeting the microbiome may lower cholesterol levels in the future, paving the way for more focused research on microbiome changes and health.

Ramnik Xavier is a core member of the Broad Institute, director of the Immunology Program, co-director of the Infectious Disease and Microbiome Program, and a professor at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Our research integrates findings from human subjects and validation to ensure we achieve actionable mechanistic insights that serve as a starting point for improving cardiovascular health,” said Xavier. says Mr.

Gut microbiome and heart disease

This study aimed to build on previous work linking the composition of the gut microbiome to aspects of cardiovascular disease such as postprandial triglycerides and blood sugar levels, which are linked to metabolic pathways in the gut. It has not yet been treated therapeutically due to incomplete knowledge of the disease. intestines.

Beneficial gut bacteria turn out to be surprisingly common

By utilizing shotgun metagenomic sequencing to profile microbial DNA in stool samples from the Framingham Heart Study and combining it with metabolomics to measure a variety of metabolites, the team identified over 16,000 microbial-metabolite associations. gender has been determined.

A notable finding is that people with some symptoms Oscilibacter seeds were low cholesterol level. It turns out that these bacteria are surprisingly common, with an average of 1 in every 100 people having intestinal bacteria.

Discovery of cholesterol-lowering pathway in intestinal bacteria

The challenge was to determine how these microorganisms metabolize cholesterol. Thanks to a unique bacterial library collected from stool samples, it includes: Oscilibacterthe team was able to culture these microorganisms and use mass spectrometry to pinpoint cholesterol metabolic byproducts, revealing the bacteria's cholesterol-lowering pathway.

They also investigated other bacterial species. Eubacteria Coprostanorigenesknown for its contribution to cholesterol metabolism, reveals potential synergistic effects. Oscilibacter About cholesterol levels.

Targeted therapeutic strategies may become possible

This study highlights the untapped potential of the gut microbiome, where many genes remain uncharacterized. By focusing on specific bacteria and genes, the research team hopes to systematically understand the biology of the gut and develop targeted treatment strategies.

This study not only contributes to the understanding of the influence of microbes on cholesterol metabolism, but also opens the door to the discovery of new metabolic pathways influenced by the gut microbiota, further contributing to the mechanistic understanding of microbe-host interactions. Get closer.

There may be many new discoveries

“There are many clinical studies that attempt to study fecal microbiome transfer without much understanding of how microorganisms interact with each other and in the gut,” said study co-lead author and Broad Institute postdoctoral fellow. Chenghao Li said.

“We hoped that by first focusing on specific bugs or genes, we could take a step back and systematically understand the biology of the gut and come up with better treatment strategies, such as targeting one or a small number of bugs. I am.”

“There are gaps in our ability to predict metabolic function because the gut microbiome contains many genes with unknown function. Our study raises the possibility that additional sterol metabolic pathways may be modified by gut bacteria. “Many new discoveries could be made to move us closer to a mechanistic understanding of how microorganisms interact with their hosts,” he concluded.

The research will be published in a journal cell.

