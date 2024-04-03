What you need to know about outbreak risk

Many Americans are full of questions after Texas officials announced this week. First case of avian influenza in humans.

On Monday, Texas health officials said a person had contracted bird flu or Avian influenza A(H5N1) virus, after close contact with infected cattle. Last week, sick dairy cows in Texas and Kansas tested positive for bird flu.Then came the bird flu. report in a dairy herd in Michigan that included cows shipped from Texas. Officials said there are also cattle in New Mexico and Idaho that are presumed to have tested positive for the disease.

The only symptom reported by the Texas patient was conjunctivitis, according to Monday's update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say the risk to public health remains low. They point out that there are steps people can take to curb the spread of the potentially dangerous virus.

How does it spread?

Avian influenza is spread primarily through contact with infected birds. Most human cases occur after unprotected contact with infected or dead animals.

The avian influenza virus infects birds' respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts, and the birds shed the virus through their saliva, mucus, and feces, according to the CDC. Humans and other mammals can become infected if enough of the virus enters their eyes, nose, or mouth, or is inhaled into their lungs.

People who have had close or prolonged unprotected contact are at higher risk of infection. The disease can cause mild upper respiratory problems or severe illness, including fatal pneumonia and multiple organ failure.

In the United States, the disease tends to spread from wild birds. However, since February 2022, outbreaks resulting in deaths in commercial poultry and backyard flocks have been reported in 48 states.

In addition to confirming the latest cases of bird flu in unpasteurized milk taken from sick cows at dairy farms in Kansas and Texas, authorities say It was confirmed that the swabbing fluid had tested positive.

Should humans be concerned about contracting bird flu?

It is rare for humans to become infected with avian influenza.of First human infection in the US It occurred in 2022 in a person incarcerated in a Colorado prison.of The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday He said the current public health risk is low, which is an important indicator. So far, no human-to-human transmission of avian influenza has been confirmed.

Still, the risks are increasing for poultry, livestock, farmers, and workers in these sectors, as well as veterinarians, veterinary staff, and first responders responding to cases.

What precautions are taken with chickens and eggs? What about dairy products?

On Tuesday, the nation's largest egg producer reported a positive test for avian influenza at its facility in the Texas Panhandle.in news release, Calmaine Foods announced that production at its Panhandle facility has been temporarily suspended in accordance with avian influenza prevention protocols established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Company officials killed about 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 young hens to curb the spread of the virus.

Among dairy cows, milk from animals suspected or confirmed to be infected with the virus is excluded from the human food supply. But even if milk from infected dairy cows is fed into commercial milk supplies, pasteurization is effective in inactivating bacteria and viruses, including influenza, one report says. March 29 joint news release from CDC, USDA, and Food and Drug Administration. Pasteurization not only protects against bird flu but is also central to other health initiatives. The FDA says unpasteurized raw milk may contain microorganisms that are dangerous to human health.

How can we stop the spread of bird flu?

Avian influenza can be avoided by eliminating unprotected exposure to sick or dead animals, including wild birds, poultry, domestic birds, and other sick or dead wild and livestock animals. This includes contact with animal feces, waste, or material contaminated by animals with suspected or confirmed avian influenza.

People should avoid consuming uncooked or undercooked foods, such as raw milk and cheese, from animals with suspected or confirmed avian influenza.

Anyone working directly with potentially infected animals should wear personal protective equipment (PPE) such as a face mask, ideally an approved dust respirator such as an N95 respirator, as well as goggles, gloves, and boots. , boot covers must be worn. In addition, liquid-resistant coveralls and disposable head or hair covers should be used.

Anyone who has been near animals with confirmed or suspected disease should monitor for signs and symptoms for 10 days after exposure. This includes those who were wearing PPE.