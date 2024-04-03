Report says alcohol-related deaths among women have soared during the coronavirus pandemic





Alcohol-related deaths have skyrocketed across the country during the pandemic, especially among women.according to it Reports from federal health authorities. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that alcohol-related deaths jumped about 30% in 2020 and 2021. Historically, most of these deaths have been, and continue to be, male. However, the mortality rate for women increased by 35%, nearly 10 percentage points higher than that for men. In Montana, the alcohol-related death rate for women in 2020 jumped even further, to about 50%, according to state data. This is more than double the increase for men. Aaron Anshaw is a certified addiction counselor based in Missoula. He said the gap between men and women in alcohol-related deaths has been narrowing over the years. “COVID-19 was just a necessary addition to a larger storm,” Anshaw said. Margie Skeer of Tufts University School of Medicine agrees. She said women experienced higher rates of stress during the pandemic for a variety of reasons. That may be the reason why women drink more. “We've seen an increase in caregiving, job loss, and an increase in mental health issues due to depression and anxiety,” Skeer said. Experts also point out that women don't metabolize alcohol in the same way as men, so they may be more susceptible to death from drinking too much. Women also tend to experience alcohol-related illnesses earlier in life, and increased drinking during the pandemic may have made them more likely to do so. Alcohol-related deaths have been on the decline since the end of the pandemic, but the rate of decline is much slower for women than for men. Skeer said this is a sign that part of the reason why women are drinking more during the pandemic is not mitigating in the same way as men.

