Health
What you need to know about the latest outbreak of bird flu in the United States
This week, a poultry facility in Michigan and an egg production facility in Texas both reported outbreaks of avian influenza. The latest developments regarding the virus include the first case of human infection of avian influenza from infected dairy cows and mammals.
Health officials say the risk to the public remains low, but concerns are growing with news that the nation's largest raw egg producer has reported an outbreak.
Here are some important things to know about this disease.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officials take bird flu seriously, but stressed that the virus is already well-studied.
“The fact that it's happening in cattle definitely raises our level of concern,” Cohen said, noting that farm workers who work with birds as well as those who work with cattle take precautions. He pointed out that it might be necessary.
The good news, Cohen added, is that “this is not a new virus.” “This is something we know, we study, and frankly, we've been preparing for bird flu for 20 years.”
Some influenza viruses primarily infect humans, while others primarily infect animals. Avian viruses naturally spread to wild waterfowl such as ducks and geese, and then to chickens and other poultry.
The avian influenza virus (type A H5N1) that is gaining attention today was first identified in 1959. Like other viruses, it evolved over time and gave rise to new versions.
Since 2020, the virus has spread to more animal species in many countries, including dogs, cats, skunks, bears, and even seals and porpoises.
In the United States, this version of avian influenza has been detected not only in wild birds in each state, but also in commercial poultry farms and backyard flocks. Nationwide, tens of millions of chickens have died from the virus or been culled to prevent the spread of infection.
Last week, U.S. authorities announced it had been detected in livestock. As of Tuesday, it had been found in dairy herds in five states: Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico and Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This bird flu was first recognized as a threat to people when it broke out in Hong Kong in 1997. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 900 people have been diagnosed with bird flu worldwide in the past 20 years, and more than 460 people have died.
There have only been two cases in the United States, and neither was fatal.
In 2022, a prison inmate in a work program was infected while slaughtering infected birds at a chicken farm in Montrose County, Colorado. His only symptom was fatigue and he recovered.
This week, Texas health officials announced that a person who came into contact with the cow was diagnosed with avian influenza. Their only reported symptom was red eyes.
Symptoms are similar to other influenzas, including cough, body aches, and fever. Some people have no noticeable symptoms, but others develop severe and life-threatening pneumonia.
The vast majority of cases have been transmitted directly from birds, but scientists are on the lookout for signs of infection in humans.
There are several examples where that clearly has happened, most recently in Asia in 2007. In each cluster, the infection spread from a sick person in the household to other family members.
U.S. health officials stressed that the current public health risk is low and there is no sign that bird flu can spread from person to person.
___
Associated Press writers Jonathan Poet in Philadelphia, Mike Stobbe in Atlanta and video journalist Sharon Johnson contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/latest-bird-flu-outbreak-us-108814358
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What you need to know about the latest outbreak of bird flu in the United States
- Taiwan is being hit by the strongest earthquake in at least 25 years
- Rally at Parade Ground to help release Imran, says PTI leader – Journal
- Israeli missiles kill 3 Iranian generals, shout Putin, Xi Jinping and King Salman
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Taiwan President expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his message of solidarity with those affected by the earthquake
- Deep-sea expedition captures stunning images of creatures in Pacific mining zone | News
- After the terrorist attack, Russia sees the role of the United States and claims it is at war with NATO
- The grace of yesteryear is now lost: Ranjeet recalls the elegance of a bygone era of Bollywood
- In honor of CUI Tennis Senior Mattis Le Montagner
- Secret Sales buys German distributor Dress-for-less
- T-Hub, Medtronic’s partner in driving medical innovation
- Taiwan has been hit by its biggest earthquake in 25 years with at least four dead | BBC News