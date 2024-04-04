Mosquito detective traces the history of malaria





A group of researchers is inviting researchers to track mosquito specimens held in museums and other collections to test for the pathogen that infects people with malaria by sucking mosquitoes, an effort they call “pathogen scouting.” I am calling on my colleagues around the world. blood.

Researchers from McMaster University, the Ontario Public Health Agency, and Leiden University in the Netherlands present an example of a deeper study of archival mosquitoes in a paper published in the journal Nature. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The individual mosquitoes that transmitted malaria to people are housed in museums around the world, and modern tools and methods have been used to explore how this often-deadly, yet still prevalent disease has spread through the human population. This could be of great help to scientists studying how they migrated within and continue to migrate today. . “Historic entomology collections around the world have tremendous potential to answer multiple research questions,” says McMaster paleopathologist Megan Brickley. “We were focused on malaria, but there is great potential to extend beyond that.” Mosquitoes in public and private collections, some of which include samples collected during colonial expeditions dating back to the 1700s, provide a trove of new, untapped information about mosquito species. It becomes. malaria parasitea single-celled parasite that causes malaria by getting into the body using feeding mosquitoes as vectors or vectors. Modern science can extract information about the evolution and movement of malaria through DNA analysis and other forms of testing, the authors say. This could accelerate efforts to protect vulnerable populations from the continuing threat of malaria. The World Health Organization recorded 249 million malaria cases worldwide in 2022, of which 608,000 died. Three-quarters of the deaths were children under the age of five. The scientific study of historical malaria has been challenging because it typically leaves little trace of infection, especially in the bodies of patients who survive the febrile illness and later die of other causes. There is. In recent decades, malaria has been primarily associated with regions with high mosquito populations and hot climates, including countries in Africa and South Asia. Poverty plays a major role in the prevalence of malaria today, as many people in developing countries have less ability to protect themselves from mosquitoes. In the early 1900s, malaria was also endemic in cooler regions such as Canada and the United States, especially in the Great Lakes region. “People tend to associate malaria with tropical and subtropical regions, but in the past malaria has occurred in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and even Finland above the Arctic Circle,'' he said. says Amanda Cook, a doctoral student. She focuses on historic malaria in Canada. Factors such as the drainage of wetlands for agriculture and development, the widespread use of pesticides after World War II, and the availability of protective equipment such as bed nets eventually pushed the endemic range of malaria far south. I was beaten. But today, as climate change alters temperatures and weather patterns, malaria could return to prominence, making the task of understanding malaria's history even more urgent. “As the most deadly vector-borne disease, malaria continues to pose challenges to those fighting the disease, highlighting the urgent need to develop new insecticides and vaccines.” said Mark Nelder, a medical and veterinary entomologist with the Department of Health. Ontario specializing in vector-borne diseases. “Pathogen exploration not only provides an opportunity to reconstruct the historical epidemiology of malaria, but also informs predictive modeling of pathogen/vector evolution and climate-based malaria distribution.” Nelder, Cook, and Brickley are joined by co-authors Hendrik Poynar, McMaster University Professor and Michael G. DeGroot Professor of Genetic Anthropology, and Rachel Schatz of the Institute of Human Skeletal Archaeology, Leiden University. cooperated with

