CDC to consider changes to meningococcal vaccination schedule for youth

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is in the process of reviewing and potentially changing its recommendations for youth meningococcal vaccination schedules. Some medical experts across the country are concerned about the potential for change.

“last year, [there were] The number of bacterial meningitis cases was 422, the highest in 10 years. There have already been 143 cases in this quarter of 2024 alone, which is on pace to exceed last year's number. “We don't think it's a good time to rescind this recommendation,” said Dr. Wendy Wright, a nurse and clinic owner in Amherst, New Hampshire.

Meningococcal meningitis is a type of bacterial meningitis that is spread through droplets such as sneezing, coughing, or kissing or sharing a glass. Although rare, this disease can be serious and can cause inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord.

“About 10 to 15 percent die, and even healthy adolescents can get the disease, which can lead to death within 24 hours. Even if they survive, one in five, or about 20 percent, develop severe disease. It leaves us with a disability,” Wright said.

Currently, the CDC recommends that children receive the meningococcal vaccine at age 11 or 12, followed by a second booster dose at age 16. ACIP is reviewing and deciding if this is still the best option. How to fight rare diseases.

“Every year in this country, we look at the vaccine schedule and say, 'Do we need to continue with this or should we change this?'” So I think that's great. We always want to analyze what we're doing to make sure it's the right thing to do, but at this point in time when vaccine hesitancy and vaccine fatigue are already so high due to the coronavirus pandemic. So I don't think that's a good thing. It's time to withdraw this recommendation,” Wright said.

of ACIP is considering options during periodic review Decide whether to continue to recommend first vaccination at 11 or 12 years of age.

“89% of children in this country have been vaccinated between the ages of 11 and 12, but only 61% have received their second dose. Therefore, by eliminating the first dose, vaccination We are going to expose this germ to a significant number of adolescents who will not be vaccinated,” Wright said.

Jonathan DeGuzman contracted the disease as a college student in 2005, and his life changed forever.

“I thought it was just the common flu, so I went home, drank lots of fluids, and decided to take a nap for the day. But the next thing I remember, 12 days later, I woke up from a coma and the doctors were trying to save my life. I knew they were desperately trying to save it,” De Guzman said. “In order for me to survive, they had to amputate all 10 of my fingers and both legs. That left me with a permanent disability, relying on prosthetics to become more independent, and requiring a wheelchair. I also use it.”

DeGuzman now works in California, helping people with disabilities. He is sharing his story in hopes of encouraging more parents to vaccinate their children against meningococcal disease.

“If I had known about this vaccine, I would have gotten it. So I'm here now, just trying to move forward and make sure the community is informed about the importance of getting vaccinated. ” he said.

Dr. Wright urges parents to ensure their children receive both meningococcal vaccines to ensure they are protected before entering a communal living environment such as university.

“This program that we've been running for 20 years has reduced infection rates by 90%. It's not time to give up, it's more important than ever, so what we have to do is protect our children as best they can.” All we have to do is keep fighting to protect and protect our people,” she said. “I saw it when I worked and trained at a children's hospital in her '80s. I saw children who didn't survive and whose lives were changed forever. I don’t want to go back there.”

ACIP is expected to vote on changes to the vaccination schedule in early 2025.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.