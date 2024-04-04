Dementia guide for caregivers: How to care for yourself and support a loved one with dementia

All posts by Artz Connecteda bulletin board for individuals. take care of a loved one and Alzheimer's disease and dementia, heartfelt and genuine. (Is it normal for people with Alzheimer's disease to wave at themselves in the mirror? What's the best way to deal with daydreaming delusions? A checklist to keep your home environment safe for people with dementia Is there? I need to vent a little. I'm mentally and physically exhausted and I don't seem to have had much time for myself in years.)

This message board, set up by the Alzheimer's Society, is part of a support platform about the disease and those affected by it, and has thousands of posts. Some come from spouses and family members of the newly diagnosed person, others about the different stages of memory loss, and even questions about how to proceed with memory care and how to care for yourself while caring for someone else. Some may ask for guidance on how to do so. These are the people who are undoubtedly experiencing the profound changes that Alzheimer's disease and dementia have on patients and their families. And for those who have never been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's disease, the only real way to know what you don't know and what lies ahead is until you live it every day. .

Currently, more than 6 million Americans live together Alzheimer's disease. By 2050, that number is expected to reach 13 million. The amount of invisible and often unpaid work involved in managing and caring for this population is enormous. In fact, the Alzheimer's Association reports that in 2022 alone, an estimated total of 18 billion hours, worth approximately $339.5 billion, were spent caring for loved ones by unpaid individuals. Spouses, children, friends, and family members tasked with caring for a loved one often struggle to build their own support networks.

The invisible work of nursing care

Caregivers are often in charge of their own lives In addition to treating a loved one for dementia or Alzheimer's disease. This is especially true for adult children who still have to raise and care for their own children in addition to careers. The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and her AARP reported that in 2020, approximately 61% of caregivers had a job and 45% said they experienced the financial impact of being a caregiver. . 24% of survey respondents said they cared for more than one person, and 24% said they cared for themselves. My health has deteriorated since I started caring for a loved one..

Networks like AlzConnected help caregivers remember that they are not alone, stay connected to their own needs, and provide valuable perspective when managing the later stages of a loved one's illness. You can get “More than 1,000 new members join her AlzConnected every month,” says Monica Moreno, Alzheimer's Association's senior director of care and support. “This is a place where we share and support each other.”

educate yourself

As we age, changes typically occur in the brain, Moreno says. At the same time, some changes may not fall within normal limits and may indicate a more serious diagnosis. Part of Moreno's work is to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and dementia so that diagnosis is made early. “It's not talked about enough,” Moreno said. “There are many misconceptions about dementia and Alzheimer's disease.”

Moreno makes it clear that education and early diagnosis are key elements in preparing for the next wave of Alzheimer's and dementia patients. Many factors, from open communication within the family to access to doctors with appropriate diagnostic tools, ultimately go into building a support system around this disease. “He has 10 warning signs for Alzheimer's disease,” says Moreno. “If you have any concerns, we recommend that you seek medical attention. “Ultimately, families and individuals need to be advocates for early and accurate diagnosis.”

Take advantage of useful tools

Several organizations offer a wealth of information and research, including:

podcasts such as bob's last marathon and life on repeat We provide an honest perspective on every aspect of dementia care.

educate the circle

The more you can advocate for yourself as a caregiver, the more supported you will feel and the better off your loved one's life will be. This is especially important for the sandwich generation, who often work, says Sarah Dulaney, clinical director of the care ecosystem at the Center on Memory and Aging at the University of California, San Francisco. Raising children and caring for elderly parents.

It is also important to know the details of Family Medical Leave Act. In fact, according to predictions for 2022; paper A 2019 study published by the Rosalynn Carter Caregiver Institute showed that nearly 22% of the U.S. workforce are caregivers, and 60% work at least 40 hours in addition to providing care. “They have limited time,” Dulaney said. “How can employers help people stay in the workforce so they don't have to make those decisions?” Tell your employer about your situation and have open communication. It's important to keep it. That way, your boss will also have the opportunity to support you in the event of a conflict or emergency.

Share your experience with close friends and people you trust in your community. That can be very helpful, whether it's occasional childcare help or meals delivered to your home mid-week. These small actions can go a long way to cheering up caregivers, especially during busy weeks.

put yourself first

Taking on the responsibility of caring for someone else can be stressful. Overall, we report the following: Family Caregiver Alliance, people who care for others have a higher risk of heart disease, are more likely to develop serious illness, and have a lower immune response than those who don't. As a caregiver, it may not always be intuitive to put yourself first, but self-care is an important part of caring for others. Here are some things to keep in mind when creating a structure for self-care and overall health.

Schedule regular sessions with a mental health professional or clinical psychologist to support your mental health. Use your insurance to find someone in your area or ask your primary care physician for a referral.

Make exercise, sleep, and nutrition your top priorities.

Connect with the people in your life too. Make time to socialize and do things you enjoy.

If possible, plan your caregiver leave for a few days when you can focus on yourself and other important relationships.

Seek expert advice

The healthcare industry is also considering the experiences of caregivers as it looks for ways to improve the care of patients with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. In August, the Alzheimer's Association Dementia Care Navigation Roundtable (DCNR), building an expert consensus on dementia care and support for carers running dementia care systems.

The Alzheimer's Association, through DCNR, has assembled a panel of experts to not only diagnose dementia earlier, but also create new ways to guide families through decision-making and access to appropriate care. Additionally, the pilot will address a range of barriers (financial, linguistic, cultural, logistical, and educational) to ensure patients and their caregivers can access the support they need. “It can be very isolating and there’s a lot of stigma,” Moreno says. “For already overwhelmed caregivers, this can take a huge burden off their shoulders.”

Learn more about nursing care