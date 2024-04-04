Solving the mysterious symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)





Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common but mysterious condition that affects around 30% of Australians. It causes a variety of bothersome symptoms, from abdominal pain to depression and anxiety, and can be caused by several factors, including diet, psychological and physiological stress, and viral infections. gut health researcher Dr. Grace BurnsThe term IBS has been around for decades, but the medical community has only started taking it seriously in the last 15 years, according to HMRI's Immune Health Research Program. “It used to be considered a psychosomatic disorder because endoscopy and colonoscopies showed no bleeding or obvious inflammation,” Grace says. “Although there is no visible inflammation, we know there is micro-inflammation and there are changes in the microbiome,” she says. The term IBS refers to a variety of conditions related to bowel patterns. There are three main types: IBS D (for diarrhea), IBS C (for constipation), and IBS M (for mixed diarrhea and constipation), and the diagnosis usually involves chronic symptoms lasting more than 6 months. included. Triggers are thought to range from psychological and physiological stress, diet, infectious diseases such as gastroenteritis, waterborne diseases, contaminated water, and even COVID-19. “IBS is truly a black box of 'we don't know'. We treat the symptoms without understanding the underlying cause,” says Grace. Although IBS is not life-threatening, it can be a daily struggle for some people. Not only can it seriously impact your productivity and daily activities, but it can also cause pain, fatigue, and even anxiety, depression, and insomnia. “I know that many people feel that receiving an IBS diagnosis is very validating and positive. Many people avoid certain activities for years or We've all struggled in silence, making sure we're always near a toilet. A global study a few years ago found that nearly 40% of people had some sort of chronic gastrointestinal condition, and a study from Australia We found that 3.5% of respondents met the diagnostic criteria for IBS,” says Grace. HMRI researchers are currently investigating the relationship between the gut and circadian-related pathways, particularly melatonin and serotonin, as well as immune signatures and dietary and microbial patterns that may contribute to chronic symptom burden. Intestinal dysfunction can cause insomnia and anxiety symptoms. “There is much that is still being discovered regarding the microbiome-gut-brain axis. By understanding the mechanisms that cause IBS, researchers can contribute to changes in IBS management that improve the quality of life for people with IBS. I hope we can,” Grace says. HMRI researchers at the Digestive Health Research Center are currently recruiting volunteers for several studies addressing irritable bowel syndrome, including: Circadian rhythm research – investigating sleep and fatigue in gastrointestinal disorders. We want to know whether the body clock (circadian system) that controls when we feel awake and tired is altered in people with irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia, and whether this is a part of the disease. We would like to gain a deeper understanding of whether this may be the cause.

C-HIIT Study for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders – Investigating the effectiveness of a combination of high-intensity interval training for people with disorders of gut-brain interaction, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional dyspepsia (FD) To do. We want to better understand whether this exercise is safe, doable, and effective in managing and reducing symptoms. To learn more about these studies and how to get involved, visit the Center of Research Excellence in Digestive Health. here

