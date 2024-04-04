Measles alert in multiple locations across Adelaide after teenager tests positive





Health officials have issued a second measles alert for various parts of Adelaide after a teenager tested positive for the disease.

SA Health said the boy was exposed to a previous case reported last month, an infant who returned from overseas, but was not infectious on the flight back to Australia.

An SA Health spokesperson said the boy was in a stable condition in hospital.

“Anyone who went to a listed exposure site during the listed times on Tuesday, April 2 or Wednesday, April 3 should contact their doctor today to discuss the need for post-exposure treatment. '' said the spokesperson.

“This could include emergency vaccination of unvaccinated people and immunoglobulin treatment for people with compromised immune systems.”

SA Health is currently listing the locations of exposure for current and past cases. They include:

• Women's and Children's Hospital Emergency Department Wednesday, April 3, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. • Norwood Total GP Care, Como Shopping Center Level 1, 11/168 Parade, Norwood, Tuesday 2 April 3.15pm to 4.45pm and 6pm to 7.15pm • Rio Coffee, 22 Nelson Street, Stepney, Thursday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. • St Ignatius College, 2 Manresa Court, Athelstone, Thursday 28th March from 1pm to 4pm. • Campbelltown Soccer Club, 72 Stradbroke Road, Newton, Thursday, March 28, 6.30pm to 7.45pm. • Women and Children Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department, Saturday, March 23, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. • Norwood Total GP Care, Como Shopping Center Level 1, 11/168 The Parade, Norwood, Friday 22nd March, 11.30am to 2pm. • Norwood Parade between Edward Street and George Street in Norwood on Friday, March 22, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. • Kmart Firle Plaza, 171 Glynburn Road, Firle Friday, March 22, 3:30pm – 4:30pm • Adelaide Airport, Friday 22 March, 5.30pm to 6.15pm. • Woolworths Supermarket, 14/104 Walkerville Terrace, Walkerville Thursday, March 21, 12:30pm to 1:30pm • Bunnings Prospect, 252 Churchill Road, Prospect Wednesday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. • Next Generation Gym Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, Tuesday, March 19, 3.30pm to 5.15pm • Exchange Coffee 12-18 Vardon Ave, Adelaide Sunday, March 17, 11am to 1pm • Adelaide State Library, North Terrace, Sunday March 17, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. • Sunday March 17, Rundle Mall, Adelaide, 2pm to 3pm. • Hey Jupiter, Ebenezer Place, Adelaide, Sunday March 17, 2.30pm-4pm. • Down the Rabbit Hole Winery, 233 Binney Road, McLaren Vale, Saturday, March 16, 2-4 p.m. • Oscar Wylie, Rundle Mall, Friday, March 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. • Bailey Nelson, Rundle Mall, Friday March 15th from 7pm to 8pm. • Gunbae, 11-29 Union St, Adelaide Friday, March 15, 7.45pm to 9.00pm • Natural Wonders Light Show, Adelaide Botanic Gardens, Friday 15 March from 8.45pm to 10.15pm.

Symptoms of measles begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and sore eyes, followed by a patchy rash that usually starts on the head and spreads throughout the body.

SA Health said most measles cases in Australia occur in overseas visitors or returnees who have not received two doses of measles vaccine.

Measles vaccination is part of the national immunization program at 12 and 18 months of age.

