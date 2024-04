New hope for patients living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease

MINNEAPOLIS — Dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, is a descent into the black hole that was once the human mind. For their loved ones, all they have are memories, now accompanied by anxiety, fear and endless care. But now there is a tunnel of hope, and perhaps even a chance of exit. There are new drugs, such as Rekenbi, that slow the progression of the disease in its early stages. Dr. Hugo Botha, assistant professor of neurology at the Mayo Clinic, said, “It is possible that other effective drugs like Requemby may become available in the future, and it is hoped that they will. They are still under review by the FDA.”

New hope for dementia patients and their loved ones (Part 1) 07:07 Related: Can playing a musical instrument help prevent the onset of dementia? Additionally, new research shows that several common, treatable or manageable conditions are risk factors. These include sleep apnea, high blood pressure (high blood pressure), smoking, high cholesterol, inactivity, and diabetes. “All of these things are associated with an increased risk of dementia, and reducing these risk factors is associated with a decreased risk of developing dementia,” Botha said. Esme Murphy spoke to 49-year-old Canada Yazbek. She has a type of dementia called mild cognitive impairment. The first time she realized something was wrong was when she couldn't remember how to wash her hair.

New hope for dementia patients and their loved ones (Part 2) 10:02 “I knew it would make my hair look better, but I couldn't handle it,” Yazbek said. Seven people in her family have dementia. Yazbek is optimistic that a new drug will be available soon. “I'm really looking forward to it. I know there's a lot of other stuff that's going to happen. I'm really looking forward to it,” Yazbek said. The Alzheimer's Association of Minnesota and North Dakota joined her in hope for the future.

New hope for dementia patients and their loved ones (Part 3) 05:00 “We're in a whole new era with Alzheimer's disease, because for the first time we have a cure, and I think there's real hope in front of us. And I think in the next five to 10 years… Things are going to start changing rapidly,” said Susan Parriott, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association of Minnesota and North Dakota. The Alzheimer's Association has resources available 24/7 in 200 languages. For assistance, please call our helpline at 800-272-3900. Talking Points airs live every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30pm and 9:30pm. CBS News Minnesota. Note: Above is a preview of Talking Points featured in “The 4.” More from CBS News Esme Murphy



Esme Murphy, reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. He is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme entered the world of reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

