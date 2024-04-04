In 2021, the new coronavirus infection became the second leading cause of death worldwide.Shortening life expectancy: Lancet study





“In 2020, the number of deaths worldwide increased by 10.8% compared to 2019, and in 2021 it increased by 7.5% compared to 2020.” | Photo by Reuters

The new coronavirus infection (coronavirus) will replace stroke as the second leading cause of death worldwide in 2021, killing 94 people per 100,000 people and reducing life expectancy by 1.6 years, an international study has announced. lancet I found a diary. Researchers say, “By shattering more than 30 years of consistent improvements in life expectancy and mortality, COVID-19 has reversed years of progress and is the most decisive global pandemic in recent history.” “It has emerged as one of the most common health events,” he said. “In 2020, the number of deaths worldwide increased by 10.8% compared to 2019, and in 2021 it increased by 7.5% compared to 2020. Mortality rates followed a similar trend, with 8.1% and further increased by 5.2% in 2021,” the study estimates. “Globally, even though declines in deaths from infectious diseases, stroke, and neonatal causes contributed to steadily increasing life expectancy from 1990 to 2019, “Coronavirus infections and related deaths caused a reduction in life expectancy by 1.6 years,” the researchers found. “India experienced a 1.9-year reduction in life expectancy due to COVID-19, resulting in a net 7.9-year increase in life expectancy from 1990 to 2021,” the study said. “COVID-19 has had a significant impact on reducing life expectancy globally,” the authors write. Researchers from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Causes of Disease Collaboration estimated mortality rates and years of life lost for 288 causes across 204 countries and territories for each year from 1990 to 2021. Regional mortality rates from COVID-19 were highest in sub-Saharan Africa. “Latin America and the Caribbean had 271 deaths per 100,000 people and almost 200 deaths per 100,000 people, respectively. This mortality rate was lowest in Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania, with approximately Researchers estimated that 23 people died. “We found that the impact of COVID-19 on life expectancy varies widely in severity, with a reduction of 4.9 years in Andean Latin America and a reduction of 3.4 years in southern sub-Saharan Africa. ''and little change was observed across East Asia,'' the researchers said in the study. “Ischemic heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death worldwide in 2021, as it was in 2019 and 1990,” the researchers found. This disease is caused by decreased blood flow to certain parts of the body due to clotting or constriction of blood vessels. It found that stroke ranked third among the top five causes of death, followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in fourth place, and other pandemic-related deaths in fifth place. COPD is a lung disease that typically affects heavy smokers. According to the researchers, the GBD study, which provides “the most up-to-date comprehensive estimates of cause-specific mortality,” provides insight into the global disease situation before the pandemic and in the first two years, and the subsequent disease burden. It reveals changing patterns.Coordinated by Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, USA

