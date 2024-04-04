Once you reach menopause, statins may no longer be sufficient





April 4, 2024 – Older women who have reached menopause may develop plaque buildup in their arteries more quickly than men of the same age. This is new research that could impact how women manage their cholesterol and screen for heart disease after menopause. Ultimately, this study suggests that simply taking a common type of cholesterol drug called a statin may not be enough to protect postmenopausal women from serious heart disease. . The study's lead researcher said the faster rate of plaque buildup is likely related to the decline in estrogen hormones after menopause. “After menopause, women experience a significant decline in estrogen and shift to a more testosterone-rich profile,” Ella Ishaaya, MD, an internist and researcher at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, said in a statement. . “This affects how your body stores fat, where it stores fat, and how it processes fat. It also affects how your blood clots. And all of that. [changes] Increased risk of developing heart disease. ” Specifically, the study showed that postmenopausal women who took statins had twice the increase in scores on tests measuring their risk of heart disease compared to men of the same age who also took statins. This test, known as coronary artery calcium (CAC) screening, detects the buildup of plaque, which is a combination of fat, calcium, and other substances. Neither men nor women had heart disease at the start of the study, and all underwent two CAC tests one year apart. In a study briefing for attendees of the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting in Atlanta, researchers said that past studies have generally shown that men's CAC scores increase rapidly over time. Therefore, it was unclear specifically how the scores would differ if a woman's body changed after the reproductive stage, although she wrote that she was trying to explore this topic. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, and in 2021, a link has been linked to heart disease. 1 in 5 deaths among women. “Women, especially postmenopausal women, are under-tested and have new risk factors that many are unaware of. This study aims to raise awareness of what those risk factors are. “This opens the door to show the importance of enhanced coronary artery calcium (CAC) screening,” Ishaya said. of findings It will be presented at the Society of Cardiology conference in Atlanta this weekend.

