Colon health habits may need to start sooner than expected





Lori Nelsen, a patient at Carl Cancer Institute Urbana, has one simple message when she undergoes a colonoscopy. “Do it as soon as you can. It can save your life.” Nelsen's journey began with a simple stool sample test at home, which detected concerning DNA markers. Now that she is 50 years old, she has noticed only slight changes in her bowel habits and she was unaware of any potential problems. After testing at home, a colonoscopy revealed she had rectal cancer. She turned her attention to Carle, a nationally accredited program renowned for its expertise in rectal cancer treatment. “They gave me treatment options other than removing the tumor and removing my rectum,” Nelsen said. The rectum acts as an important reservoir, holding stool and preventing unintentional leakage. Without this, getting used to life with a colostomy bag is often the solution. After receiving his diagnosis, Nelsen had to make an important decision. She underwent a course of chemotherapy followed by radiation therapy that targeted her tumor, with the amazing result that her tumor disappeared. She argues against immediate surgical intervention and takes advantage of guidance from the latest advances in rectal cancer treatment and regularly undergoes sigmoidoscopy (a minimally invasive alternative to colonoscopy) and MRI. We chose a prudent monitoring strategy called a “wait and see” approach. Ms. Nelsen speaks passionately about the care she received at Carle, giving special thanks to the dedicated team of doctors and nurses. “I can't say enough about Carl's doctors and nurses. They were absolutely amazing,” Nelsen said. Dr. Robert Yu, associate medical director of the Carl Digestive Health Institute, emphasized that a diagnosis of rectal cancer does not necessarily mean lifelong dependence on a colostomy bag. “The cancer treatment landscape continues to evolve, and treatment plans customized to individual needs provide patients with greater autonomy and flexibility in their medical journey,” he said. Nelsen credits the success of her journey to the unwavering support of her outstanding team, led by Dr. Yu. In addition to her compassionate care from Suparna Mantha, MD, Daniel Barnett, MD, and Susan VanBiver, MD, Ms. Nelsen was surrounded by a group of dedicated professionals who supported her every step of the way. I noticed that there was. “They have had an incredible impact on my life and family since November 2022,” Nelsen said. Carle Digestive Health Institute provides each patient with a comprehensive, holistic approach that includes screening, medical and surgical interventions, nutritional and social support services.visit curl.org For more information.





category:

Redefining healthcare,

community

tag:

Carl Cancer Institute,

Champaign Urbana,

colon,

colonoscopy,

Digestive Health Research Institute

