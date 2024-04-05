Study reveals negative health effects of ultra-processed foods – NBC Chicago





Health experts are warning about the effects of consuming ultra-processed foods, as the National Institutes of Health estimates that U.S. consumers get more than half of their daily calories from these types of foods. ing. “That's shocking, but not all that surprising to me. And I've heard that for adolescents and young children, it can be even higher than that, but this is surprising.” “That's true,” said Elizabeth Shimkus, a nurse at the Rush Prevention Center. If you want to know which foods in your pantry are ultra-processed, Shimkus says you need to check the ingredients. “We're trying to put different things into food processing than what's in the kitchen,” Shimkus says. Ingredients to watch out for include hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors, and additives. These ingredients are often found in packaged snacks, cereals, cookies, and even fast foods. new study A paper published in the British Medical Journal suggests that consuming large amounts of these foods may increase the risk of negative health effects. “These types of foods have been linked to obesity, metabolic syndrome, certain cancers, and even mental health issues such as anxiety and depression,” Shimkus says. If you want to eliminate some of these ultra-processed foods, Shimkus says it's okay to start small. “If you want to take it one thing at a time and focus on snacking first, consider alternative snacks and try to reduce the amount of ultra-processed snack foods,” Shimkus suggested. She also advises people to choose whole foods whenever possible, such as fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, and to pay attention to nutrition facts on packaged foods. “Being able to feel like a little detective when shopping and checking ingredient labels makes a big difference,” Shimkus says.

