New SARS-CoV-2 variant found in flood waters near homeless community

In a recent study published in the journal Environmental science and technology letter, Researchers conducted environmental surveillance to detect Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in people affected by homelessness in two watersheds in the United States. Researchers detect new spike gene mutations in SARS-CoV-2 RNA (abbreviation for ribonucleic acid) and channels during the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (abbreviation for coronavirus disease 2019) outbreak He emphasized that he did. efficacy of Environmental monitoring to assess the public health of homeless populations.

study: Environmental monitoring of flood control infrastructure affected by non-evacuated individuals leads to detection of new mutations in SARS-CoV-2 and the spike gene.

background

During the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. public health laboratories were strained, prompting the launch of the National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS) in March 2020 to support traditional surveillance efforts. . This program has the potential to effectively detect SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antimicrobial resistance markers. , and emerging variants enable early detection of public health priorities. Several studies have reported the presence of viruses and human feces in control channels due to various factors such as sewer overflows and direct human input. In cities with high levels of homelessness, environmental monitoring of drainage canals can help understand disease transmission among people experiencing homelessness, which is often overlooked in clinical surveillance data.

SARS-CoV-2 RNA can persist for long periods in water bodies, and infected people can continue to shed large amounts of viral RNA in their feces for up to seven months. Despite previous studies showing the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in surface waters, whole genome sequencing (WGS) is infrequently performed from waterways for variant identification; This is mainly due to the difficulty in sample collection and analysis. Researchers in this study identified SARS-CoV-2 RNA in environmental water samples from flood control infrastructure affected by homelessness, conducted WGS, and compared the variant strains to those found in local communities. , aimed at potentially revealing new mutations.

About research

In this study, we treated water samples by concentrating primary wastewater from a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) using hollow fiber ultrafiltration, and then extracting and synthesizing cDNA (abbreviation for complementary deoxyribonucleic acid). was executed. Environmental water samples from two water sources (Flamingo Wash and Tropicana Wash) were treated similarly. A total of 57 samples were collected and analyzed.

Quantification of SARS-CoV-2 RNA was performed using quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). Additionally, a SARS-CoV-2 panel and Illumina NextSeq 500 were utilized for library preparation for amplicon-based WGS. Data analysis includes adapter trimming, read alignment, primer masking, variant calling, and determination of variant composition. Low-frequency mutations and novel mutations were identified and validated using various databases.

Results and discussion

SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in 15 samples (33% in treated water and 20% in fresh water) with concentrations ranging from 2.8 to 4.8 log10 gc/L. Higher detection frequencies occurred during the first two months of 2022, corresponding to the peak of the first omicron waves. This is consistent with the maximum concentrations observed in sewage treatment plants. The fecal indicator virus, PMMoV (short for pepper mild mottle virus), was detected in almost all samples, and its concentrations ranged from 4.0 to 6.3 log10 gc/L, consistent with previous studies. In this study, the detection frequency of PMMoV was slightly higher than in previous studies, possibly due to increased sensitivity of the sample processing method or studying areas with higher densities of unprotected individuals.

The detected variants were mainly classified into omicron, delta, and alpha, especially in environmental water samples. In particular, alpha detection in freshwater indicated the possibility of sustained shedding or reduced circulating levels. A delta mutation signal was observed and correlated with the shedding timeline, suggesting that fluctuating loads can influence mutation composition in environmental samples.

Previously unreported mutations in SARS-CoV-2 spike proteinwere identified in the sample, including Tyr636Phe, Ser943Thr, and Phe1103Val. These mutations absent in the receptor binding domain (RBD) were observed multiple times, with Tyr636Phe being the most frequently detected. Although the origin and significance of these variations remain unclear, their presence suggests the possibility of circulation within local communities rather than being unique to control channels or urban sewage.

The findings suggest that COVID-19 infection Trends within unprotected populations may reflect trends in the community as a whole. However, direct comparisons of variant prevalence were not possible due to limited clinical surveillance data in unprotected individuals.

conclusion

In conclusion, this study shows that SARS-CoV-2 variants detected in environmental water samples affected by human waste from homeless people are more prevalent in the broader community than in sewage and as observed through clinical surveillance. It was found to be similar to the circulating mutant strain. The highest concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA coincided with the peak of the initial omicron surge and then declined in correlation with decreasing sewage concentrations and the number of confirmed cases. This study highlights the utility of environmental monitoring for understanding public health conditions and infectious disease transmission, especially among vulnerable homeless populations.