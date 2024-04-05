Bird flu threat growing? More than 500 penguins found dead in Antarctica after infected cattle in Texas

This human patient had a mutation PB2 E627K associated with viruses adapted to mammalian hosts.

The recent confirmation of a second human case of H5N1 avian influenza in the United States has reignited fears about a potential avian influenza pandemic. This follows months of large-scale outbreaks in wild bird and poultry flocks, causing significant economic damage and raising concerns about the virus' ability to jump between species.

On April 1, 2024, a case was reported in which a Texas dairy worker contracted H5N1 after coming into contact with infected cows, raising questions about the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the virus. Twelve herds in six states and three cats in Texas died from the infection.

The White House said on April 3, 2024 that it was closely tracking and monitoring the situation. The United States reported its first-ever human case of H5N1 avian influenza in 2022.

Meanwhile, the virus Expanding rapidly in the Antarctic Peninsula region. A team of scientists from Australia's Federation University found 532 dead Adélie penguins in a small part of the island and estimates the death toll could be much higher, reaching into the thousands.

Researchers believe this was caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza, but the presence of the virus has not been confirmed and further testing will be carried out in the coming months to determine the cause of death. .

The human patient had the mutation PB2 E627K, which is associated with viruses that are adapted to mammalian hosts. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This development is worrying because avian influenza viruses do not normally infect humans. However, some of these viruses rarely infect humans, according to the CDC. However, the mutation had been detected previously.

“Overall, the genetic analysis of the HPAI A(H5N1) virus in Texas supports CDC's conclusion that the risk to human health remains low at this time,” the CDC said in a statement.

However, some experts have raised concerns about the virus's virulence and lethality, warning of an avian influenza pandemic.According to a British news site daily mailExperts have warned that a bird flu pandemic could be “100 times worse than coronavirus” and could kill up to half of those infected.

“I think this is the virus that poses the greatest pandemic threat.” [that is] '' said Dr. Suresh Kuchipudi, a bird flu researcher in Pittsburgh, in a report in the Daily Mail.

The report also said the infection has been observed in a variety of mammals, including cattle, cats and humans, raising concerns that the virus could mutate and become more transmissible. . However, other experts say it is too early to panic about the recent events, as there are still too many unknowns to cause alarm.

The virus has long been noted by experts as a pandemic risk.

Recent research published in journals emerging infectious diseasesshowed that avian influenza A virus subtype H5N1 entered the important panfauna between 2020 and 2023. Similar to a pandemic in the animal kingdom.

Researchers analyzed data on infected mammals from 59 scientific papers spanning two different time periods: 2020-2023 and 2003-2019. This study points out the lack of comprehensive information on current panzoonotic diseases (2020-2023) and highlights the potential risks that mammalian virus adaptation poses to human health. ing.

In 2005, the World Health Organization (WHO) and influenza experts around the world expressed concern about the spread of the avian influenza virus. The World Health Organization predicted that even in the best-case scenario, the pandemic could lead to: Between 2 million and 7 million people have died, and tens of millions are in need of medical care..

According to a 2007 research paper published in International Journal of Health Sciences“The first ominous indication that the avian influenza virus (H5N1) could be transmitted directly from birds to humans on a large scale occurred in Hong Kong in 1997, resulting in 18 recorded cases and 6 deaths. He died.”

India reported its first and only human avian influenza A (H5N1) case in Haryana on July 21, 2021.

The H5N1 strain, which is currently of concern, has been actively circulating among birds around the world since the second half of 2021. Wild birds are natural carriers of the virus, and their migratory patterns contribute to its rapid spread. This has resulted in a significant increase in confirmed cases of avian influenza compared to previous years. From January 1, 2022, Announced by the US Department of Agriculture. There are nearly 9,500 cases of infection in wild birds.







