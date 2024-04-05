Mpox vaccine now available at pharmacies and clinics











Important points: Two years after the global mpox outbreak, a vaccine became commercially available.

The number of MPOX cases through March 30, 2024 is more than double the same period in 2023. The mpox vaccine is now commercially available in the United States, and the number of locations where patients can receive the vaccine has been expanded to include pharmacies, doctor's offices, and other facilities that typically administer vaccinations. According to the CDC, the number of mpox cases so far in 2024 is more than double what it was this time last year, but not as high as it was in 2024. 2022 global pandemic.





Data obtained from CDC.

“Since the mpox outbreak began nearly two years ago, the rapid availability of approved vaccines and a strong public health response have significantly reduced the impact of this debilitating disease, but unfortunately mpox isn't completely gone.” Dr. Paul Chaplin, said the president and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, the manufacturer of the Ginneos vaccine, in a press release. At its peak in July 2022, the number of mpox cases in the United States was increasing by approximately 2,000 per week, prompting the federal government to take the following actions: declare an outbreak a public health emergency. Days after the emergency declaration, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization; Split administration of Jynneos Expand national supplies for high-risk adults and children. The vaccine is Approved by FDA In 2019, one-fifth of the recommended dose was deemed effective, but two doses were still required for sustained protection. WHO declared mpox no longer a global public health emergency in May 2023. 90% reduction in cases It took place over a three-month period, about four months after the U.S. public health emergency ended. In the United States, the number of cases decreased enough for the CDC to stop updating mpox outbreak tracking information, but the number of cases began to increase during the first three months of 2024. As of the week ending March 30, 2024, there were 658 mpox cases reported to CDC's National Notified Disease Surveillance System (NNDSS), compared to 306 cases through the first three months of 2023. This is an increase of 23 cases from the previous week. Last year, the highest number of cases reported to NNDSS in a week was 74. The federal agency is working with the Nordic state of Bavaria to ensure access to vaccines available in clinics, pharmacies and public health facilities, as well as update guidance on their use, according to the CDC. HHS and CDC said federal services distributing the mpox vaccine to the uninsured and underinsured will also continue. “During the immediate commercialization period, HHS will continue to provide the Jynneos vaccine as needed,” HHS said in a statement. “His Jynneos, provided by HHS, is intended solely as a supplemental supply during increased commercial availability to support access in situations where commercial products are not yet available.” References:

